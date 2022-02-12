DeWITT — The Sandy Creek volleyball team dedicated its Section 3 Class D championship victory to the program mainstay who served as inspiration in their hearts and minds throughout the title campaign.
Sandy Creek swept Fabius-Pompey by scores of 25-15, 25-22, and 25-18 Saturday at Jamesville-DeWitt High School to claim the program’s third sectional title, capping off their season with a range of emotions to kick-start a triumphant day for the Frontier League.
Lowville then swept Vernon-Verona-Sherrill — 26-24, 25-16, 25-13 — to win the Class B championship in the same location to secure the seventh sectional crown in team history.
SANDY CREEK 3, FABIUS-POMPEY 0
The Comets convened at center-court to celebrate their sweep and instantly started chanting: “Bauer,” in honor of Natalie Bauer, their former teammate who died in a car accident July 10 last year at age 15.
The team kept a chair at the end of the bench with Bauer’s No. 3 jersey placed on the back for display, which two players grabbed to hold while they were individually called up to receive medals afterward.
“We dedicated this season to Natalie Bauer, and I think we really came out and did it for her,” said Sandy Creek junior Maiya Hathway. “We didn’t think about ourselves, it was all for her. ... We just know she’s there with us and know she would want us to win.”
Sandy Creek players all wrote the No. 3 on their wrists during their sectional tournament run and sported warm-up T-shirts with Bauer’s number on the back throughout the season.
“We know she’s always there with us, she’s been with us the whole time,” Sandy Creek senior Maddy Lamica said.
Sandy Creek junior Elizabeth Glazier added: “She’s one of the biggest reasons we got this win.”
Hathway finished with 11 aces, 13 kills, and 17 assists to help No. 2 Sandy Creek (15-4) cruise past top-seeded Fabius-Pompey (16-4). Lamica and Glazier added 15 and 11 digs, respectively.
The Comets maintained control for much of the match, playing with the advantage for the bulk of each set and fending off rally bids by the Falcons at every turn.
Sandy Creek has won a sectional championship in three of the last four years that the tourney was conducted, claiming a Class C title in 2018 and the Class D crown in 2020. They also reached the final in 2019. Winter sectionals were canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Sandy Creek coach Dori Hathway, who has guided the Comets to all three sectional championships, described the latest as a “must win,” to pay the most fitting tribute to Bauer.
“She’s been with us all season, and she’s been with this program forever,” Dori Hathway said. “The girls dedicated the season to her, and they were not going to accept anything less than the championship. ... She’s a big part of the program and touched so many lives, and it was healing for our entire school, so it was a good thing to bring home.”
LOWVILLE 3, V-V-S 0
The second-seeded Red Raiders (19-1) pulled out a back-and-forth first set, then took full control over the No. 5 Red Devils (11-8) midway through the second en route to their first sectional title in six seasons.
Lowville senior Grace Meyers delivered six kills and two blocks, Eliana Bonbrest tallied 17 digs and four aces, and Hannah Gyore generated nine assists.
Lowville and V-V-S were tied at 15 apiece in the second set but the Red Raiders scored 10 of the next 11 points to seize control and take a 2-0 edge into the third game. The Red Raiders scored eight unanswered to start the run with junior Peyton Cole serving.
“We just had to encourage each other and support each other, and we stopped making the silly mistakes and we started to play better,” Lowville junior Quinn Cummings said.
Lowville opened the final set on a 5-0 run, then scored 13 of the final 16 points to secure the title.
“I think we got out of our heads, and it really clicked that we wanted it more than they did,” said Kimberlee Zehr, one of 12 Lowville seniors.
Lowville has won six of its seven sectional titles during the 32-year coaching tenure of Jim Rhodes. He gained his 400th victory earlier this season and has a 6-2 coaching record all-time in the sectional finals.
“These kids have worked so hard for so long,” Rhodes said. “This is for my seniors, I have 12 of them, and they’ve been together for so long. We were disappointed to not play a full season last year, and we set this as a goal from the beginning.”
Lowville swept its way through the sectional tournament and won the Frontier League “B” Division regular-season and playoff titles.
Lowville and Sandy Creek were each supported by large, vocal crowds, that each filled their assigned set of bleachers.
