ADAMS — South Jefferson senior Jillian Hare plays prominent roles in all three of her sports for her school. Those roles bring lots of pressure, but she welcomes it.
Hare is part of a Spartans volleyball squad that won the Frontier League “B” Division regular season and tournament crowns in the 2018-19 season. She is a setter and quarterback of the offense because her position feeds the hitters to score points. Hare knows the importance of giving her hitters the best balls possible.
“It’s very important to give good sets because without those, you can’t really run the offense to be successful,” Hare said.
Being a significant element of a team is nothing new for Hare as she was the first-singles player on the tennis team in the fall and is one of the top pitchers on the Spartans’ perennially contending softball team in the spring. She knows expectations are a part of the job.
“When you’re in those positions, you have to embrace the pressure,” Hare said. “If you’re not confident in those roles, the team will fall apart.”
Hare isn’t a vocal leader, but she sets an example for the Spartans. Her coach and mother, Rebecca Hare, said that Jillian is an invaluable key to the team.
“Although she is a rather quiet player, she leads by exemplifying hustle and effort,” Rebecca Hare said.
Jillian and the Spartans’ other leaders, like Sarah Towles and Blake Edgar, have also welcomed the new players into the fold. Early indicators, like the Frontier League scrimmage Wednesday at Watertown, have shown the new additions are fitting in nicely.
“Our returning players have really adopted the newer girls and taken them under their wing,” said Towles, who is a senior.
South Jefferson came on strong last season in Rebecca Hare’s first season in charge as the Spartans went 13-4 overall and 11-3 in league play. South Jefferson made it to the Section 3 Class B semifinals before falling to Canastota.
The Spartans did prove they were a complete team when they rallied to beat Lowville in four sets to win the “B” Division tournament title without Jillian Hare, who was out with a foot injury at the time.
“I think it was really important to prove that we could win even without one our best players,” said Edgar, who is a junior. “It was great that we managed to reach one of our goals (of winning a tournament title).”
Despite being happy watching her teammates win the title, Hare really wanted to be out on the court.
“It was really hard to miss that game, but I knew my team was going to pick it up,” she said.
The Spartans think they can repeat or exceed last year’s success. They have a veteran lineup with seven seniors and is considered a team to watch by some of the league’s coaches.
“If we stick together and play for each other, I think we’ll go very far,” Jillian said.
South Jefferson is set to start the league season in Dexter as the take on “B” Division rival General Brown at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
FRONTIER LEAGUE
“A” DIVISION
Outlook: Last year Carthage wrapped up another division and tournament title and made it to the Section 3 Class A final before losing to New Hartford. Comets coach Angie Robbins said it will be a rebuilding year and players like Caroline Culbreth, Liya Mace and Mikenzie Martens are key to success. Watertown brings back players like Sarah Kilburn, Tiffany Russell and Kayla Wilson to challenge for the divisional title. Indian River made the “A” Division final last season and returns seven seniors to a team looking to reach sectionals and make a run at the top spots in the division. Players like Kaila Gilpatric and Alexis Cruz will be key for the Warriors.
Carthage Comets
Coach: Angie Robbins (30th year)
2018-19 record: 16-3 overall, 12-2 league
Players to watch: Caroline Culbreth, Liya Mace, Mikenzie Martens
Roster: Caroline Culbreth (Sr.), Liya Mace (Sr.), Haley Ramage (Sr.), Macee Trudeau (Sr.), Laura Albright (Jr.), Jayden Childers (Jr.), MiKenzie Martens (Jr.), Lorissa Miller (Jr.), Veronica Neff (Jr.), Makenzie Peterson (Jr.), Elizabeth Taveras (Jr.), Casey Bresko (So.).
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Alyssa Sidmore (7th year)
2018-19 record: 4-12
Players to watch: Alexis Cruz, Kaila Gilpatric
Roster: Hailey Bushaw (Sr.), Alexis Cruz (Sr.), Cassidy Deuink (Sr.), Kaila Gilpatric (Sr.), Marlynne Glotfelty (Sr.), Kiya Smith (Sr.), Caitlyn Watts (Sr.), Araya Cox (Jr.), Sydney O’Melia (Jr.), Jordan Rush (Jr.), Madalyn Maynard (So.)
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Robin Boomhower (13th year)
2018-19 record: 7-10, 6-8
Players to watch: Sarah Kilburn, Kayla Wilson, Tiffany Russell, Bayleigh Woodard
Roster: Andreah Capone (Sr.), Chloe Davis (Sr.), Hannah Gates (Sr.), Madison Brinker (Sr.), Tiffany Russell (Sr.), Bayleigh Woodard (Sr.), Belle Boyce (Jr.), Katelyn Decker (Jr.), Sarah Kilburn (Jr.), Analee Lanphear (Jr.), Maria Netto (Jr.), Olivia Ritz (Jr.), Allyson Ruettan (Jr.), Kayla Wilson (Jr.).
“B” DIVISION
Outlook: South Jefferson enjoyed a bounce-back season and swept the regular season and playoff titles. The Spartans have seven seniors, including Jillian Hare, Sarah Towles and Amelia Lyon, to lead the way. Lowville graduated all but one starter. Senior librero Alyssa O’Connor is key to helping a young squad find its way. General Brown continues its rebuild under second year coach Carrie La Sage.
General Brown Lions
Coach: Carrie La Sage (10th year overall, 5th at GB, 2nd since 2008-09)
2018-19 record: 0-16, 0-15
Players to watch: Kailin McManaman, Natalie Favret
Roster: Kelsey Case (Sr.), Riley Cronk (Sr.), Elizabeth Dingman (Sr.), Allecia Holloway (Sr.), Kailin McManaman (Sr.), Emalie Snyder (Sr.), Kalie Everard (Jr.), Kalli Loveland (Jr.), Libby Malcolm (Jr.), Mallory Marks (Jr.), Chloe Moore (Jr.), Keeley Riley (Jr.), Katelyn Robinson (Jr.), Skylar Slater (Jr.), Maya Carroll (So.), Natalie Favret (So.),
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Jim Rhodes (30th year)
2018-19 record: 8-8, 8-7
Players to watch: Alyssa O’Connor, Gabby Frappier, Cassie Jacobsen, Danielle Lehman
Roster: Katie Cecconi (Sr.), Gabriella Frappier (Sr.), Sara Hall (Sr.), Cassandra Jacobsen (Sr.), Abigail Kaben (Sr.), Danielle Lehman (Sr.), Alyssa O’Connor (Sr.), Alyssa Spence (Sr.), Elizabeth Western (Sr.), Alexia Wilmot (Sr.), Chyler Pickel (Jr.), Katelyn Sellick (Jr.), Charlie Virkler (Jr.), Anna Western (Jr.), Delia Wilton (Jr.), Hannah Gyore (So.), Grace Myers (So.).
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Rebecca Hare (2nd year)
2018-19 record: 13-4, 11-3
Players to watch: Jillian Hare, Sarah Towles, Blake Edgar
Roster: Jasmine Blum (Sr.), Kaylee Clark (Sr.), Jillian Hare (Sr.), Julianne Jacobs (Sr.), Amelia Lyon (Sr.), Halley Narvaez (Sr.), Blake Edgar (Jr.), Jaleah Vason (Jr.), McKenzi Burnham (So.), Jennaca McGill (So.), Audrey Bibbins (Fr.).
“C” DIVISION
Outlook: Beaver River and Sandy Creek shared the regular season crown, but South Lewis picked up the playoff title. It should be a three-team race again this season. The Beavers bring back key players such as Chelsea Greenwood, Natalie Monnat, Jaymie Monnat, McKenna Boliver. The Comets have a young-but- talented squad paced by Sarah Balcom, Deanna Hathway and Hailey Miller. The Falcons have veterans like Brooklyn Sullivan and Iza Liendecker. Thousand Islands is under the leadership of Kody Bleam for a second season. The Vikings feature talented players like Autumn Davis and Kerrigan Wiley.
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Gene Sundberg (35th year)
2018-19 record: 12-4, 10-3
Players to watch: Chelsea Greenwood, Natalie Monnat, Jaymie Monnat, McKenna Boliver, Kierstin Getman, Caitlyn Woodward
Roster: Makenna Boliver (Sr.), Kierstin Getman (Sr.), Paige Kloster (Sr.), McKenna Mahoney (Sr.), Jaymie Monnat (Sr.), Natalie Monnat (Sr.), Caitlyn Woodward (Sr.), Lauryn Bennett (Jr.), Haleigh Campeau (Jr.), Alexia Clemons (Jr.), Chelsea Greenwood (Jr.), Peyton Smith (Jr.), Courtney Terry (Jr.), Emma Dicob (So.).
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Dori Hathway (21st year)
2018-19 record: 12-4, 10-3
Players to watch: Sarah Balcom, Deanna Hathway, Hailey Miller
Roster: Kayla Filiatrault (Sr.), Sarah Balcom (Jr.), Deanna Hathway (Jr.), Hailey Miller (Jr.), Sydney Burgy (Jr.), Emma McDougal (Jr.), Gabby Brown (Jr.), Maddy Lamica (So.), Alayna Blount (So.), Claire Dreibelbis (So.), Maiya Hathway (Fr.), Elizabeth Glazier (Fr.).
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Ashley Gino (10th year)
2018-19 record: 12-6, 7-5
Players to watch: Iza Liendecker, Brooklyn Sullivan
Roster: Iza Liendecker (Sr.), Brooklyn Sullivan (Sr.), Courtney Ebersol (Jr.), Amelia Hoffman (Jr.), Madelyn Hoffman (Jr.), Lauren McGuire (Jr.), Grace Mear (Jr.), Sophia Sabatini (Jr.), Jada Pominville (So.), Shaylagh Randall (So.), Leah Greene (Fr.).
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Kody Bleam (2nd year)
2018-19 record: 2-11, 2-10
Players to watch: Autumn Davis, Kerrigan Wiley
Roster: Kristi Bushey (Sr.), Autumn Davis (Sr.), Paige Lingenfelter (Sr.), Lauren Mason (Sr.), Paige Thompson (Sr.), Kaylee Van Alstyne (Sr.), Madison Wahl (Sr.), Kerrigan Wiley (Sr.), Hannah Dulmage (Jr.), Kadin Fox (Jr.), Ava Handley (Jr.), Madison Hoppe (Jr.), Ashley Traynor (Jr.), Natalie Wetterhahn (Jr.), Carly Wilke (Jr.), Leah Ingerson (8th).
