The Frontier League and Northern Athletic Conference wrestling seasons hit the mat this week with the hope of completing the season.
Beaver River hosted Indian River on Tuesday night in the first Frontier League dual meet since the end of the 2019-20 season. A pair of matches in the NAC start the Section 10 season tonight.
Last year’s schedule was one of many wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. Coaches are excited to finally get back to matches that count.
“It’s great and long overdue,” Carthage coach Don Dorchester said. “Just to be able to go into someone else’s gym and take on some other competitors is a great feeling.”
There was high school wrestling during the 2020-21 school year, but they were more like modified meets where wrestlers were paired off against each other based on ability. It at least gave wrestlers the opportunity to have some mat time.
“At least we got something last year,” Dorchester said.
Some wrestlers decided to travel to tournaments on the weekend during last wrestling season. There was even a version of the New York State tournament held April in Manheim, Pa. Gouverneur’s Carter Baer took the title at 160 pounds while Indian River’s Aiden Poe (fourth, 170) and Alex Booth (fifth, 126) each earned top five finishes.
The 2020 NYSPHSAA wrestling tournament was one of the last winter championships to take place before high school sports were called off because of the pandemic. The plan is to go forward with a full season that includes tournaments on the weekends around the state.
“At this point, we worry about what we can control,” Dorchester said. “I think we don’t take anything for granted.”
However, the main concern is trying to navigate that slate while a global pandemic is ongoing. Competitors will still have to wear masks like other indoor winter sports such as basketball and volleyball.
“Last year they got a taste of it, so it’s not even an afterthought,” Dorchester said.
The calendar has already been affected as the prestigious Eastern States Championship that takes place in early January at Sullivan Community College in Loch Sheldrake was called off due to COVID-19 concerns and the likely rise in cases due to the holiday season. The tournament brings top wrestlers from New York, Pennsylvania and other states to prepare for each state’s respective tournaments.
Losing that tournament may make seeding for sectional and state tournaments more difficult. The cancellation may prevent some head-to-head matchups that are often used to gauge wrestlers for future clashes.
Indian River and Carthage will look to battle it out for the Frontier League “A” Division title while General Brown is looking to be one of the top teams in the “B” Division. But a lot of teams are starting from scratch due to no 2020-21 season.
It is also the first year with new weight classes, as the state reduced from 15 to 13. The new weights are 102, 110, 118, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285 pounds.
“We want to make dual meets more competitive,” said state wrestling coordinator Marty Sherman said on the NYSPHSAA webite, who noted a state-wide trend of teams winning on the mat, but losing matches because of forfeits. “We felt it was the right time. Pennsylvania went (from 14) to 13 classes this year, and we felt the same way.”
FRONTIER LEAGUE “A” DIVISION
Carthage Comets
Coach: Don Dorchester
2021 record: No dual meets.
2019-20 record: 13-2, 7-1
Roster: Ethan Chaney (Sr., 138), Frank Downing (Sr., 126), Alexandria Stewart (Sr., 126), James Gibbons (Jr., 189), Thomas Kennedy (Jr., 215), Dylan Kolk (Jr., 145), Avry Lagasse (Jr., 172), Jacob Monaghan (Jr., 285), Chris Rumschlag (Jr., 145), Hunter Sanderson (Jr., 189), Landon Copley (So., 110), Ayden Downing (So., 110), Brogan Fielding (So., 132), Josh Harris (So., 126), Ashton Montgomery (So., 126), Logan Munn (So., 126), Corey Murphy (So., 172), Ajay Parker (So., 132), Shaun Simpson (So., 126), Shay Sinitiere (So., 126), Gage Babcock (Fr., 189), Austyn Baker (Fr., 189), Kamdyn Dorchester (Fr., 285), Nazareth Elmore (Fr., 152), Brady Hancock (Fr., 215), Damien Ketchum (Fr., 102), Kodi Kolk (Fr., 145), William Welter, (Fr., 118), Ryan Munn (Fr., 108), Tyson Schimer (Fr., 108)
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Jamee Call
2021 record: No dual meets.
2019-20 record: 15-1, 8-0.
Roster: Alex Booth (Sr., 145), Gabe Lynch (Sr., 172), Hayden Matice (Sr., 285), Aiden Poe (Sr.), Jake Whitmore (Sr., 285), Jared Cook (Jr., 285), Davin Dewaine (Jr., 285), Manuel Gonzales (Jr., 145), Grayson Poland (Jr., 152), Kenneth Trumble (Jr., 285), Caleb Welser (Jr., 126), Michael Ashley (So., 132), Dylan Bartlett (So., 145), Randy Davis (So., 285), Tomah Gummow (So., 118), Brady Lynch (So., 145), Emeory Sayre (So., 285), Joshua Busanet (Fr., 152), Joseph Chaney (Fr., 102), Jack Countryman (Fr., 126), Jacob Harris (Fr., 285), Logan Matice (Fr., 118), Feliz Mejia (Fr., 132), Aaliyah Petttaway (Fr., 118), Odyssdeus Springer (Fr., 138), Anakin Stinnett (Fr., 132), Gabriel Whiting (8th, 108).
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Chris Adams
2021 record: No dual meets.
2019-20 record: 2-6.
Roster: Jalen Goodmen (Sr., 132), Schyler Lanmark (Sr., 132), Jack Lavin (Sr., 189), Cain Roberts (Sr., 215), Lyndon Briggs (Jr.), Jack Clough (Jr., 172), Tyvon Johnson (Jr., 152), Cyrus Bowman (So.), Christopher Harris (So., 215), Julius Jackson (So., 132), Antonio Marzano (So., 152), Trent Smith (So., 215), Calvin Benavides (Fr., 126), Brennon Briggs (Fr.), Aydin Bryan (Fr.), Christian Dunne (Fr., 145), Ethan Fleshman (Fr., 126), Talon Galloway (Fr., 145), Michal Pytlovany (Fr., 189), Michael Roberts (Fr., 172), Logan Wilson (Fr., 285), Michael Ducote (8th, 138).
“B” DIVISION
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Shane Roggie
2021 record: No dual meets
2019-20 record: 13-6, 4-4
Roster: Justin Dickinson (Sr.), Jonah Mullin (Sr., 145), Trevor Waugh (Sr., 118), Connor Everson (Jr., 160), Seth Garrison (Jr., 145), Lydia Kloster (Jr., 118), Andrew Chartrand (So., 145), Cole Walseman (So., 152), Dylan Buckingham (Fr., 138), Collin Walseman (Fr.), Derek Walseman (Fr., 102), Loghan Cardinell (8th).
Copenhagen Golden Knights
Coach: Clay Russell
2021 record: No dual meets.
2019-20 record: 0-8.
Roster: Chase Aubin (Sr.), Maxwell Larsen (Sr.), Lauren Hoyt (Jr., 138), Henry Loeffler (Jr., 189), Dylan Petrie (Jr.), Chase Nevills (So.), T.J. O’Connor (So., 138), Todd Bowen (Fr., 138), Waylon Cassal (Fr., 120), Brent Chase (Fr., 215), Colton Czadzeck (Fr., 189), Kaiden Dick (Fr.), Cameron Fritts (Fr. 182), Noah Lapointe (Fr., 182), Jeconiah Pawlowski (Fr., 126), David Pitt (Fr., 118), Max Sharf (Fr., 285), Creighton Williams (Fr., 145), Brenin Dempsey (Fr., 145).
General Brown Lions
Coach: Mike Hartle
2021 record: No dual meets.
2019-20 record: 13-3, 6-2.
Roster: Trent Alguire (Sr.), Riley Goodwin (Sr., 145), Brandon Jewett (Sr.), David O’Neil (Sr., 145), Nick Rogers (Sr., 285), Brayden Ryan (Sr., 132), Nathan Snow (Sr., 152), Dylan Sykes (Sr.), Cael Buckley (Jr., 172), John Chamberlain (Jr., 152), Sheamus Devine (Jr., 189), Ashton Heath (Jr.), Chase Kampnich (Jr.), Kyler Kovalik-Derrigo (Jr.), Ryan Mcmanman (Jr., 138), Mason Slater (Jr.), Luke Degriselles (So., 152), Dylan Munk (So., 132), Luke Secreti (So.), Nahjeed Abel (Fr., 102), Alex Dean (Fr., 160), Hayden Hayes (Fr.), Tristan Jarvie (Fr., 145), Hayden Moody (Fr.), Ryan Oliver (Fr., 110), Deacon Rollins (Fr., 126), Austin Smith (Fr.), Zoey Jewett (8th, 102).
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Joe Widrick
2021 record: No dual meets.
2019-20 record: 5-15, 3-5.
Roster: Isaiah Biro (Sr., 145), Cobyn Fleming (Sr., 215), Isaac Aubel (Jr., 215), Dawson Cole (Jr., 145), Keegan Crenshaw (Jr., 215), Ryley Hanno (Jr., 172), Ryan Larkins (Jr., 285), Landen Moshier (Jr., 138), Alex Farney (So., 285), Sean Kelly (So., 189), Lathan Kilbourn (So., 160), Braxton Peters (So., 138), Conner Sullivan (So., 215), Patrick Grimsey (Fr., 126), Camden Malbouf (Fr., 172), Keagan Ontiveros (Fr., 132).
South Jefferson/ Sandy Creek Spartans
Coach: Pat Conners
2021 record: No dual meets.
2019-20 record: 7-3, 5-3.
Roster: Nate Alford (Sr., 285), Aaron Briones-Cooper (Sr., 152), Derrick Sciarabba (Sr.), Chase Lawton (Jr., 126), Reegan Macklen (Jr., 189), Lucas Bertram (So.), Joel Boulio (So., 138), Lucas Edgar (So., 138), Jack Mangan (So.), Ryley Monica (So., 160), Landon Porter (So., 126), Colton Quinta (So., 172), Carter Tamblin (So.), Richie Williams (So., 138), Connor Davis (Fr., 126), Matthew Grimshaw (Fr.), Ethan Monroe (Fr., 285), Sawyer Moore (Fr.), Kingston Sprague (Fr., 132), Brock Frederick (8th, 102), Jonathan Paradis (8th, 118).
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Jason Greene
2021 record: No dual meets.
2019-20 record: 6-16, 1-7.
Roster: Owen Highers (Sr., 172), Aiden Highers (Jr., 172), Domenic Malott (Jr.), Dublin Moore (Jr., 152), Michael Moore (Jr.), David Williams (Jr., 172), Ivan Branagan (So., 152), Isaac Gibson (So., 172), Steven Kirkbride (So., 145), Matthew Marks (So., 172), Jaden Morczek (Fr., 145).
NAC
Canton Golden Bears
Coaches: Dylan Morrison, Mike Haycook.
Roster: Conner Clifford (Fr.), Michael Cogdill (Jr.), Noah Curry (Jr.), Nicholas Grainger (Fr.), Kaleb Hamilton (Sr.), Konner Hamilton (So.), Jack Joyce (So.), Kegan LaPage (Fr.), Nicholas Locy (Jr.), Leland Mock (Fr.), Charlie Rossner (So.), Graham Rozler (Fr.), Cade Saiff (Sr.), Ezra Williams (Jr.).
Gouverneur Wildcats
Coach: Joel Baer.
Roster: Carter Baer (Sr.), Cyler Baer (7th), Gaige Butterfield (Sr.), Drew Gates (So.), Zoe Griffith (Fr.), James Hayden (Jr.), Charles LaRue (So.), Hunter Mashaw (So.), Ryan Mashaw (8th), James Minckler (8th), Travis Montone (Jr.), Turner Sochia (Fr.), Vincent Thomas (So.), Trayton Tupper (Sr.), Gabe Wainwright (Sr.), Vandavian Way (So.).
Malone Huskies
Coaches: Mike Botto, William Trombley, Scott Dumas.
Roster: Cayden Carter (Jr.), Jiovanni Chambers (Jr.), Isaac Crump (Jr.), Brody Fountain (Sr.), Lucas Martin (Sr.), Brian Nolette (Jr.), Ethan Peck (Jr.), Logan Robideau (Jr.), Barshier Robinson (Jr.), Brodie Smythe (Jr.), Chase White (So.).
Massena Red Raiders
Coach: Scott Perrine.
Roster: Jayden Avery (So.), Rocco Ferriero (Sr.), Evan Foster (So.), Roy Gamble (Jr.), Xander Gordon (Jr.), Liam Green (Jr.), Colden Hardy (Jr.), Corey Jarrett (Fr.), Nolan Jenson (So.), Jonathan Jones (Jr.), Thomas Murray III (Fr.), Noah Park (Jr.), Nathan Rourke (Sr.).
OFA Blue Devils
Coach: William Mitchell.
Roster: Ashtyn Amo (Fr.), Adam Calton (Sr.), Romen Cooksey (So.), J.C. DeGroat (Jr.), Will Demers (Fr.), Robert Downey (Jr.), Archie Green (Jr.), Christopher Rodrigues (So.), Marko Skamperle (So.), Brayden Wall (Jr.), Kierce Whitney (Fr.).
