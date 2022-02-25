Five area wrestlers are still alive for a state title after the first day of the NYSPHSAA championships Friday.
Indian River’s Alex Booth (132 pounds) in Division I, and Copenhagen’s Chase Nevills (118), Gouverneur’s Vandavian Way (152) and Carter Baer (160), and General Brown’s Nick Rogers (285) in Division II all made it to the semifinals after earning two wins in the opening rounds at MVP Arena in Albany.
Booth recorded a 15-0 technical fall in 4 minutes, 7 seconds in defeating Zak McKernan of Section 9’s Minisink Valley. The victory helped relax Booth and give him a shot of confidence going into the second day.
“I was excited to get that win and I felt super light on my feet after that,” said Booth, who is the second seed in his bracket.
The Warriors senior followed the win up with a 10-6 quarterfinal triumph over Nick LaMorte of Section 11’s Rocky Point. Booth will face third-seeded and undefeated Andrew Marchese of Section 9’s Washingtonville in the semifinals. The two have faced each other in the 2021 NYS Journeyman tournament held in Pennsylvania, where Marchese scratched out a 3-2 win.
“Alex proved he can roll with the kid and all we need is a little momentum,” Indian River coach Jamee Call said. “We’re going to see a little film and just want to see where he attacks.”
Nevills collected a pair of decision victories in his opening matches. The Golden Knights sophomore beat Ryan Devins of Section 7 Saranac, 5-2, in the round of 16 before beating Jazz Spaulding of Section 5’s Honeoye Falls-Lima, 7-2, in the quarterfinals.
“The biggest part of wrestling in states is taking points when they’re there,” said Nevills, the No. 3 seed in his weight class.
Second-seeded Xavier Dejesus-Remchuk of Canisteo-Greenwood from Section 5 is Nevills’ next opponent in the semifinals. Copenhagen coach Clay Russell said that Nevills has a good chance to do well the rest of the tournament.
“We just have to focus and believe in our training,” Russell said. “We just have to stay the course.”
Rogers scored a pair of falls in his two matches to get to the semifinals, beating John Hammond of Section 4’s Spencer-Van Etten-Candor in 1:24 and Christian Solano of the PSAL in 3:04. It continues the trend of Rogers working quick to win matches by pin.
“He went straight to business and he was focused and locked in,” General Brown coach Mike Hartle said.
The Lions’ seventh-seeded wrestler will take on No. 19 Evan Day of Section 2’s Salem-Cambridge. Day scored upsets over third-seeded Kam Hills of Section 4’s Waverly and Mason Petersen of Section 5’s Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan. Rogers is confident, but also enjoyed having a full and raucous crowd.
“It’s a great experience to have a bunch of fans cheering you and supporting you,” Rogers said. “We didn’t have anything last year.”
Former state champion and top-seed Carter Baer looked as dominant as ever with two technical falls in the span of 4:04. Baer downed Ike Svitavsky of Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron in 1:22 and followed it up with a 2:42 victory over Donald Bennett of Section 8’s Pioneer. He’ll take on No. 3 Aydin Deforest of Mount Markham in semifinals.
Way will take on Mitch Gaiser of Section 5’s Alexander in the semifinals. Way earned a pair of close decisions with a 2-0 win over Ryan Romano of Section 8’s Island Trees and an 8-7 victory over Sean Tansey of the independent Collegiate School.
He’ll take on Mitch Gaiser of Section 5’s Alexander in the semifinals, which start at 9:30 a.m. today at MVP Arena. Championship matches will begin at 6 p.m.
Carthage’s Brogan Fielding (126) and Watertown’s Jack Clough (160) and Cain Roberts (215) each won their Division I first-round matches before losing in the quarterfinals. Massena’s Colden Hardy (145) won a preliminary round match to advance to the main bracket.
In Division II, Copenhagen’s Tavian Campter (132) and General Brown’s David O’Neil (138) won their first- round matches before falling in the quarters. Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Tanner King (102), Beaver River’s Trevor Waugh (110) and Lowville’s Patrick Grimsey (118) each won preliminary round matches.
