BEAVER FALLS — The final two matches of the Frontier League championships offered a preview of Wednesday’s upcoming meet between Carthage and Indian River. Area wrestling fans will be in for a treat if that turns out like the two-match sampler given Saturday.
Ryan Munn (102 pounds), Thomas Kennedy (215) and Kamdyn Dorchester (285) each won their respective weight classes as Carthage earned its first Frontier League tournament crown since 1991 at Beaver River High School. Carthage recorded 198 points while Indian River, the five-time defending tournament champion, finished second and Lowville was third. General Brown and South Jefferson/Sandy Creek rounded out the top five. The tournament win was the second in Carthage’s school history.
Kennedy and Dorchester, who are practice partners, each had their final-round bouts go to overtime. Most of the fans remaining provided plenty of noise that could indicate what may be in store when the “A” Division rivals square off at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Carthage.
“The big guy matches are always the best because everyone likes them, but you can’t just rely on the one match because you need the whole team to win,” said Kennedy, who beat Indian River’s Davin Dewaine 20 seconds into overtime.
“It’s (the environment) going to be crazy,” Dorchester, who got a 3-2 overtime win over Indian River’s Jared Cook, said, referring to Wednesday’s match. “I feel like it’s going to be a packed house especially after what played out.”
The Comets are aiming to end the Warriors’ run of 13 straight “A” Division titles. Carthage has come close in recent seasons only for Indian River to end up with the title. However, the Comets feel this is their best shot to wrest a crown from their rivals.
“I’m very pumped and I cannot wait,” Munn said.
Both Indian River and Carthage missed out the Section 3 Division I Dual Meet Championships after a combination of inclement weather and the state’s deadline for having all participating teams finalized by Saturday. The Comets seemed to use that adversity as a motivator.
“We missed out on a chance to prove ourselves,” Kennedy said. “We wanted to show everyone that just because we weren’t there (at the dual tournament) doesn’t mean we weren’t working hard.”
Carthage drew upon its large roster to get points from grapplers that finished second, third and fourth. Coach Don Dorchester said that the team has grown on the community and brought rowdy fans back to the matches.
“They’ve kind of rejuvenated our fan base a little bit in Carthage,” Dorchester said. “They’re doing an awesome job making a name for themselves.”
In the finals, Munn made an early statement with a quick pin of Beaver River’s Derek Walseman in the 102 final in one minute, 43 seconds. Munn bumped his season-record up 28-0 and is atop the Division I rankings in his weight, according to CNYwrestling.com.
“Ryan’s our bulldog and he sets the tone for us at every tournament.” Don Dorchester said. “He’s wrestling at a really high level.”
However, Carthage expects a challenge from Indian River, which brings a large traveling contingent to every event. The Comets are looking forward to the atmosphere in the final dual meet of the season.
Indian River posted multiple winners from Tomah Gummow (110) and Manny Gonzales (138), while South Jeff/Sandy Creek also received multiple victors in Brock Frederick (110) and Ryley Monica (145). Other schools with multiple winners were Copenhagen (Chase Nevills, 126, and Tavian Camper, 152) and Lowville (Patrick Grimsey, 132, and Sean Kelly, 172). Watertown’s Jack Clough (160) and South Lewis’ Matthew Marks (189) also won in their respective weight classes.
