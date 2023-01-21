Warriors top Lions in showdown

Sports roundup

BEAVER FALLS — The final two matches of the Frontier League championships offered a preview of Wednesday’s upcoming meet between Carthage and Indian River. Area wrestling fans will be in for a treat if that turns out like the two-match sampler given Saturday.

Ryan Munn (102 pounds), Thomas Kennedy (215) and Kamdyn Dorchester (285) each won their respective weight classes as Carthage earned its first Frontier League tournament crown since 1991 at Beaver River High School. Carthage recorded 198 points while Indian River, the five-time defending tournament champion, finished second and Lowville was third. General Brown and South Jefferson/Sandy Creek rounded out the top five. The tournament win was the second in Carthage’s school history.

