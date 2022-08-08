CLAYTON — Team Gouverneur finished second in its division at the 1000 Islands Duals over the weekend at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena.
Gouverneur’s squad, which also had wrestlers from Ogdensburg and Massena, made the final before falling to Delaware Valley of New Jersey. Other high school division winners were Superior Wrestling Academy (blue division) and Raritan of New Jersey (red division).
