GOUVERNEUR — Gouverneur junior Carter Baer, a two-time state wrestling champion, has committed to wrestle at the NCAA Division I level for Binghamton.
Baer won a NYSPHSAA championship in Division II at 138 points in 2020 shortly before sports shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were no state events this year so Baer competed at an unofficial state tournament in Manheim , Pa., where he won the title at 160 pounds. That meet did not split into Division I or II.
