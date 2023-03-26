Riutta guides ’Cats to title

Sports roundup

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gouverneur sophomore Zoe Griffith finished second at 132 pounds in the National High School Coaches Association girls tournament Sunday at Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Griffith scored pins in four straight matches in order to reach the final didn’t give up a single point until the championship round. The Wildcats grappler, who competed in the boys and girls NYSPHSAA tournaments, pinned Jillian Glaski of Bennington, Vt. in 2:25 to start the tournament. Griffith picked up falls over Rachel Critz (Huntington Beach, Calif.), Nevaeh Smith (Saint Charles, Mo.) and Gianna DiBenedetto (Sacramento, Calif.) to reach the championship.

