VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gouverneur freshman Zoe Griffith finished third and earned All-American status at the National High School Coaches Association Virginia Beach Wrestling Nationals this past weekend.
Griffith, who reached the NYSPHSAA tournament in late February at 126 pounds, went 6-1 and took third place in the girls division at 128. That bracket was comprised of girls in grades nine through 12 across the country. She rebounded after a loss in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Lauren Walton of Lexington, Ky., to earn third spot.
Sackets Harbor freshman Kayleb Martin reached the quarterfinals in the freshman division at 145. Martin made the state tournament representing the Patriots as their lone competitor by going 21-12 and finishing third in the Section 3 Division II state qualifier.
The event is regarded as one of the top tournaments in the high school calendar that brings in wrestlers from all over the country.
