Copenhagen senior wrestler Riley Dalrymple announced that she will wrestle for Life University in Marietta, Ga.
Dalrymple made the announcement last week on Twitter that she is attending the Division I NAIA school in the fall. She finished with more than 100 wins for the Golden Knights and competed in numerous national tournaments. The senior was a seven-time All-American and finished fourth at 122 pounds at the Fargo (N.D) SMC Cadet and Junior National Championships.
The Eagles compete in the Mid-South Conference and finished 9-2 as a team.
There will be a signing ceremony once travel conditions improve as Georgia has an ongoing shelter-in-place order.
