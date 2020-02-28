Three area wrestlers advanced to the semifinals after winning a pair of matches Friday at the state wrestling championships at the Times Union Center in Albany.
Lowville senior and No. 2 seed Micah Roes picked up a win via pinfall in 3 minutes, 2 seconds over Petrides senior Brandon Fallon of the Public School Athletic League in New York City in the opening round of the 126-pound weight class. Roes didn’t waste time and used a year-long strategy of being aggressive out of the gate.
“I just bowled him over and wanted to score quickly,” Roes said.
Roes nailed down a semifinal spot after scoring an 11-3 major decision over Matt Morris of Section 9’s Red Hook. Lowville head coach Joe Widrick said Roes looked more impressive in that match despite not scoring a pin.
“He wrestled even better than the first round,” Widrick said. “He went to work early and got a couple takedowns early.”
Roes, last year’s runner-up at 113 pounds, will aim this morning for a second straight finals appearance. However, he’ll have to get past a tough No. 3 seed in unbeaten Caleb Svingala of Section 2’s Maple Hill, who is the defending champion at that weight class.
Svingala may have a home advantage, but Roes is ready.
“It’s all even once we get out on the mat,” Roes said.
Top-seeded Tyler Mousaw of South Jefferson/Sandy Creek earned two first-period pins to reach the semifinals at 195 pounds in Division II. The senior dispatched Isaac Levy of Longwood Prep of the PSAL by fall in 37 seconds.
Mousaw followed up with another quick win by pin over fellow Section 3 wrestler Bryce Dare of Holland Patent. The win was the third time the transfer from the state of Pennsylvania had beaten Dare. Mousaw had triumphed over Dare in the Phoenix Round Robin Tournament on Dec. 14 and in the Section 3 Division II final less than two weeks ago.
Mousaw will take on Kolton Gagnon of Section 8’s Cold Spring Harbor in the semifinals. Mousaw is unbeaten this season at 33-0 and is looking to put a South Jefferson/Sandy Creek wrestler in a state final for a fourth straight year.
Carter Baer of Gouverneur made a triumphant return to the state tournament with a pair of victories at 138 pounds. The third-seeded sophomore made quick work of Edwin Kent of the PSAL’s Eagle Academy by fall in 1:38 to reach the quarterfinals.
Baer, who placed fifth at 106 in the 2018 state tournament, missed last year’s event after suffering an injury at the 2019 Peru Wrestling Classic.
Baer then beat Dylan Price of Onondaga/Marcellus via 5-1 decision in the state quarterfinals to earn his first semifinal spot.
He’ll try to be the first Section 10 wrestler to reach a state final since Tanner LaPiene, a Heuvelton student that wrestled for Ogdensburg Free Academy, did so in 2017. Baer is looking to get Gouverneur its first state champion since Hunter Ayen in 2013.
In Division I, Alex Booth of Indian River (120) and both Fombo Azah (195) and Collin Null (285) of Carthage won first-round matches before losing in the quarterfinals.
In Division II, Joseph Cummings (152), Tyler Tupper (170) and Jacob Shippee (182) of Gouverneur each won their first-round matches before losing in the quarterfinals. Chase Lawton (99) and Anthony Rasmussen (182) of South Jeff/Sandy Creek also won opening matches before losing in the quarterfinals.
Semifinal matches start at 10:30 a.m. with the finals at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.