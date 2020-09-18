The Section 3 Wrestling Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction class ceremony has been postponed to next year due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
The 2020 class features several north country wrestling standouts in John Clark of St. Lawrence University, Derek Brenon of Immaculate Heart Central, and Justin Lister and Dale Porter of South Jefferson.
The ceremony, which was scheduled to take place Nov. 7, has been moved to Nov. 6, 2021 at the Lakeshort Yacht and Country Club in Cicero.
“The Board does not feel we can provide for the health and safety of all possible attendees, inductees and guests,” the Board of Directors of the Friends of Section 3 Wrestling said in a statement.
Other Class of 2020 inductees are Tim Green of Liverpool and Leigh Frye of Frankfort-Schuyler.
