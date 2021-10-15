The Section 3 Wrestling Hall of Fame will hold its 2020 induction ceremony Nov. 6 at Stone’s Lookout in Cicero.
The induction class features several north country wrestling standouts in John Clark of St. Lawrence University, Derek Brenon of Immaculate Heart Central, and Justin Lister and Dale Porter of South Jefferson.
The dinner slated for last year was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will start with social hour at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the induction ceremony at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Section 3 CNY Wrestling website: http://www.cnywrestling.com/iii/hof/induction_2020.html.
Other Class of 2020 inductees are Tim Green of Liverpool and Leigh Frye of Frankfort-Schuyler.
