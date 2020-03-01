ALBANY — Both the Frontier League and Northern Athletic Conference brought home state titles at the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships Saturday night at the Times Union Center.
Tyler Mousaw of South Jefferson/Sandy Creek and Carter Baer of Gouverneur won their respective weight classes in the state Division II tournament. Mousaw dispatched Hudson Evingham of Section 5’s Bolivar-Richburg in 35 seconds to win the crown at 195 pounds. Baer stopped previously unbeaten Brady Worthing of Section 4 Tioga, 6-4.
Lowville’s Micah Roes fell to now two-time state champion Jordan Titus of Section 11’s Center Moriches, 9-2, in the final at 126 pounds.
Mousaw also made quick work of Kolton Gagnon of Section 8’s Cold Spring Harbor via 16-0 technical fall in 3:52 in the semifinals. It’s been standard for the senior to quickly rack up points on an opponent in just one takedown sequence.
“A lot of kids want to win by one or two (points).” said Mousaw, who wraps up his season at 35-0. “But if you score more points than you’re giving out, then you’re going to win.
Blink and you may have missed Mousaw’s victory in the final. The transfer from Pennsylvania used an old trick from the Keystone state to surprise Evingham and get a pinfall that looked almost like Mousaw folded his opponent in half.
“Tyler loves hitting that move but he hasn’t done it a lot this year because he hasn’t had to,” Spartans head coach Pat Conners said. “When he was in Pennsylvania, he resorted to a lot of that type of wrestling where he could catch guys with those cradles and spladles.”
Mousaw got plenty of help in the run up to states, including some sessions against the last state champion from the program.
“I got to wrestle (teammate) Anthony Rasmussen and I also got to wrestle (former Sandy Creek wrestler) Joe Benedict a little bit,” Mousaw said.
Baer helped Section 10 end a five-year state-title drought and a seven-year one for his school. It’s the first title for the school since Dillon Stowell and Hunter Ayen both accomplished the feat in 2013. It was the first state title for a Section 10 wrestler since Massena’s Nolan Terrance won at 285 in 2015.
“It puts us back on the map,” Baer said. “Let’s hope we keep this rolling again next year.”
After a scoreless first period, Baer got an escape and a late takedown to go up 3-0 in the second. Carter Baer knew the importance of those two points at the end of the period.
“I felt like that won me that match,” Baer said. “That takedown was huge.”
The Wildcats sophomore then scored another takedown, but Worthing replied with one his own and a two-point near fall before a one-point escape by Baer got to the final score.
“You just try to trust his training and he works year-round on everything,” Wildcats coach Joel Baer said.
Carter Baer was able to thwart any late scoring attempts by Worthing to land a state crown. The championship wraps up a bounce-back season for the sophomore, who missed the end of last season with a broken leg he suffered in January 2019 against Section 7’s Peru.
Baer picked up a 6-1 decision over Kaleb Burgess of Section 5’s Palmyra-Macedon in the semifinals. He was able to take an early lead and never look back.
In the 126 final, Titus took a 3-0 lead after the first period was able to keep Roes at a distance. He then scored a two-point takedown and a three-point near fall to take an 8-0 lead in the second frame.
“That was pretty much the match when he got those points,” Roes said.
Roes did score a takedown early in the third period before Titus got an escape to get the score to 9-2. Nevertheless, Red Raiders head coach Joe Widrick was pleased with the way Roes kept fighting until the end.
“We told him it was last match of his career and to go out with a bang,” Widirck said. “He wrestles hard until the end.”
Roes knocked off previously unbeaten and defending champion Caleb Svingala of Section 2’s Maple Hall by a 5-3 decision in the semifinal.
The Lowville senior wasn’t intimidated by Svingala’s home crowd advantage and executed his game plan. The victory was applauded by a large contingent of Red Raiders’ faithful that made the trek from snowbound Lewis County.
“It was awesome to see that community support and from my family,” Roes said.
Carthage senior Fombo Azah placed fourth at 195 in Division I. Anthony Rasmussen of South Jeff/Sandy Creek placed fifth at 182 in Division II. Tyler Tupper (170) and Jacob Shippee (182) of Gouverneur each took seventh and teammate Joseph Cummings placed eighth at 152.
