Door opens for females

Sports roundup

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will host a first-of-its-kind girls wrestling individual tournament Jan. 27 at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, the NYSPHSAA announced Thursday.

The tournament will feature 208 girls, according to the release, competing in 13 weight classes at the SRC Arena.

