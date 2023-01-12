The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will host a first-of-its-kind girls wrestling individual tournament Jan. 27 at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, the NYSPHSAA announced Thursday.
The tournament will feature 208 girls, according to the release, competing in 13 weight classes at the SRC Arena.
Each weight class consists of 16 girls competing for an individual championship. Each class will feature wrestlebacks to sixth place.
Ten of the 11 sections in the state include girls participating in wrestling and six have all-girls teams.
Section 3 and 10 schools feature several girls wrestlers on boys teams, including some in the Frontier League and Northern Athletic Conference. Gouverneur coach Joel Baer is excited to see the rapid growth in the girls ranks.
“We’re ecstatic about the fact there’s going to be a girls tournament,” Baer said. “It’s a step in the right direction and the emergence of the sport has been incredible.”
General Brown coach Mike Hartle was amazed by the amount of girls that took wrestling in the last few years. The large numbers that came out took many officials by surprise.
“I think the state wasn’t ready for the amount of girls that came out to try the sport,” Hartle said.
The state organization said it began the process of establishing the event when it approved girls wrestling last August as an “emerging sport,” meaning at least four teams existed in four or more sections.
A girls wrestling committee met in September and proposed a statewide invitational tournament, which was approved in October. The committee has been planning the tournament up through this past Sunday.
The 208 girls were selected to compete by invitation, based on experience, grade and representation across the state. Baer has already registered Zoe Griffith, who wrestles on the boys team at 132 pounds, for the tournament. Baer feels Griffith will have a chance to add to the school’s total of 10 state champions.
“We pride ourselves having the most state champions of any north country school,” Baer said. “We’d love to see Zoe add to that total and make it No. 11.”
General Brown will have a trio of wrestlers that will compete at the state event. They’re all eager to see how they stack up against New York’s best.
“They’re excited to see how they do,” Hartle said.
The tournament starts at noon Jan. 27. Quarterfinals are slated for 2:30 p.m. and semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Semifinals are slated to start at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $11.50 per person and available only online at www.gofan.co/NYSPHSAA
The event will be streamed on the NFHS Network.
