Watertown owns a prestigious history in wrestling and Jack Clough and Cain Roberts are hoping to add to it.
The Cyclones pair will compete at the NYSPHSAA championships Friday and Saturday at MVP Arena in Albany. Watertown’s duo are the first wrestlers from the school to go to states since DeSean Williams in 2016 and both are searching for the school’s first state title since Luke Bohn at 135 pounds in 2008.
“Going to the state tournament is one of the best feelings you could have,” said Clough, who is 32-4 this season and will face the winner of Anthony Manzi of Section 9 Newburgh and Liam Levantovich of Horseheads from Section 4 in the second round. “Just knowing that you worked hard to win sectionals to get to states is a really big accomplishment.”
The pair won their respective weight classes at the Section 3 Division I tournament Feb. 12. Clough and Roberts have helped guide a resurgent Watertown team that took some solid steps forward this season.
“There’s definitely the old-style wrestling feeling,” said Roberts, who has matched Clough’s 32-4 record and will be seeded sixth with his first match against Kevin Arriaza of Section 8’s Roosevelt. “The stories start coming out around you and it’s definitely a whole new ball game.”
Watertown lists its many wrestlers that have won sectional crowns on banners that are hang around the high school gym. Both Roberts and Clough are now a part of history according to head coach Ed Jewett.
“We’ll go into the gym and see those big banners on the back wall with those names on there,” Jewett said. “Jack told his father after he won at sectionals that he’s getting his name on that wall.”
Jewett was a longtime staple on the Watertown sidelines during the Cyclones’ trip to states 20 years ago and took over the program this season, returning for the first time since the 2007-08 season. He’s had a history of leading Watertown to Frontier League titles and has put many wrestlers into the state tournament.
Watertown’s rise has coincided with Jewett’s return. The Cyclones had endured an overall mark of 9-59 over the previous five seasons between 2015-20 before posting a 4-9 record in 2021-22.
“It’s nice having a coach that’s had state champs and sectional champs,” Clough said.
Watertown started its season with a 39-36 victory over Frontier League “A” Division rival Carthage on Dec. 1.
It’s been a solid year all around for Frontier League wrestlers that will compete in Division I. The three schools of Watertown, Carthage and Indian River are sending eight wrestlers total in the large school tournament.
“We’ve had our duels, we’ve had our battles,” but now it’s a team of one.” Indian River coach Jamee Call said.
Clough has been immersed in wrestling, as his father, Peter, who has helped with various youth tournaments in the area. He’s been instrumental in his son’s success over the last couple of seasons.
“My dad’s had a very big impact on me and wrestling,” said Clough, who has a 60-9 career record. “He’s the one that’s keeping me going, along with Steve Brenon and Derek Brenon.”
Roberts, who plays running back and linebacker on the Cyclones’ football team, is hoping to inspire future generations of Watertown wrestlers.
“Winning the sectional title was big and Jack and I being big leaders will hopefully lay the groundwork,” Roberts said.
Whatever the outcome, both are grateful there will be a state tournament after the 2021 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s good because everything was shut down last year,” Jewett said. “It’s full live wrestling with a crowd again.”
DIVISION II
Copenhagen will bring its largest contingent of state wrestlers in school history with four. The Golden Knights have had more than one wrestler represent the school at the tournament just one other time, in 2009.
“It’s awesome because we’ve only had that one year where we sent more than one person,” Dylan Petrie said.
Adam Ortega is the top seed at 172 and will get a bye into the second round. It will be the first year of a 22-wrestler bracket in the state tourney, but Ortega will wrestle his style no matter what.
“I’m just going to wrestle it one match at a time,” Ortega said.
Chase Nevills was there the last time there was a state tournament in 2020, at 99 pounds. He’s been helping the first-timers get ready for their moment on the state stage.
“I told them to stay calm is the biggest thing,” Nevills said. “They just got to go wrestle and perform and they should be fine.”
Tavian Camper earned Most Outstanding Wrestler honors after winning sectionals as a fourth-seed at 132. He’s ready to pull off some more surprises.
“It was a great feeling and nobody expected me winning,” Camper said. Kayleb Martin will represent Sackets Harbor at 145 in the Division II tournament. He’s a one-person team that trains at the Grain House Wrestling Club that his father, Rickey, runs. He gets his high school practices in with South Jefferson/Sandy Creek to check off that requirement. Martin is welcoming the challenge of testing himself at states.
“I feel like I should place as one of my top goals,” Martin said.
Sackets Harbor is known as a basketball school in the winter season, but Martin wants to attract notice for the sport this weekend.
“I’m hoping to get some recognition and that would be cool,” Martin said.
NYSPHSAA WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: 10 a.m. Friday (first and second round); 10 a.m. Saturday (semifinals); 6 p.m. (finals)
Where: MVP Arena, Albany
Local competitors
Division I
Carthage: Shay Sinitiere (118 pounds); Brogan Fielding (126)
Indian River: Tomah Gummow (110); Alex Booth (132); Manny Gonzales (138); Gabe Lynch (152)
Massena: Colden Hardy (145); Rocco Ferriero (152); Roy Gamble (285)
Watertown: Jack Clough (160); Cain Roberts (215)
Division II
Beaver River: Trevor Waugh (110)
Copenhagen: Chase Nevills (118); Tavian Camper (132); Dylan Petrie (138); Adam Ortega (172);
General Brown: David O’Neill (138); Nathan Snow (152); Nick Rogers (285)
Gouverneur: Ryan Mashaw (110); Zoe Griffith (126); Trayton Tupper (138); Vandavian Way (152); Carter Baer (160); Gabe Wainwright (215)
Lowville: Patrick Grimsey (118); Sean Kelly (172)
Malone: Lucas Martin (145); Cooper Funk (189); Brody Fountain (285)
OFA: Tanner King (102); Ashtyn Amo (118); Adam Calton (172)
Sackets Harbor: Kayleb Martin (145)
South Jefferson/Sandy Creek: Brock Frederick (102); Aaron Briones-Cooper (145)
