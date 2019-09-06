MASSENA — Former National Hockey League defenseman Mike Hurlbut is one of six people being inducted into the Massena Athletic Hall of Fame next weekend.
Hurlbut played at St. Lawrence University from 1985-89 and then spent 13 years playing professional hockey, highlighted by 29 games in the National Hockey League.
He played in 23 games with the New York Rangers in 1992-93 and saw action in one game with the Quebec Nordiques in 1993-94. He played in four games with the Buffalo Sabres from 1997-99 and his last NHL game came with the Sabres in 1999-2000. He finished with one goal and eight assists in the NHL.
Hurlbut also played in the American Hockey League for the Binghamton Rangers, Cornwall Aces and Rochester Americans. He was in the International Hockey League with the Denver Rangers, Flint Spirits, San Diego Gulls, Houseton Aeros and Minnesota Moose.
He was an assistant coach with SLU’s men’s hockey team from 2002-19.
Joining Hurlbut in the Class of 2019 are Angie Arcadi Converse, Bekki Arcadi Lewis, Patrick Austin, Marc Derouchie, Nate Pichette and the 2005, 2006 and 2007 girls soccer teams.
The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the high school cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.