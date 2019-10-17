Immaculate Heart Central announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that it has hired Jared Wilson to coach its boys basketball team, starting in February.
Until the former Lyme assistant coach can start, IHC Athletic Director Tom O’Brien has hired Anthony Burgess to work as head coach in the interim.
Wilson has been an assistant coach at Lyme for the past six years and has also served as the Director of Basketball Operations for Victory Athletics.
The hiring comes after longtime head coach Michael Delaney stepped down from the position in September.
