PHILADELPHIA — Levi Armes scored the deciding goal in the 64th minute to complete a two-goal second-half comeback as the Indian River boys soccer team posted a 2-1 victory against Hammond in a nonleague game Saturday.
Sam Angelo assisted on both goals for Indian River (1-1 overall), including Mason VanTassel’s tally in the 47th minute. Goalie Joe Raap made four saves for the Warriors.
Randy Durham scored in the first half for Hammond (0-2).
SOUTH LEWIS 3, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Matt Skroupa scored twice as the Falcons earned a nonleague win over the Demons (0-1) in the season opener for both schools in Turin.
Jacob Worden provided the other goal for South Lewis (1-0).
CAZENOVIA 4, SOUTH JEFFERSON 2
Josh Bliss and Thomas King each scored a goal in the second half for the Spartans in a season-opening loss to the Lakers in nonleague play at Cazenovia.
Evan Widrick finished with 14 saves for the Spartans (0-1).
LISBON 2, OFA 1 (OT)
Isaac LaRock scored in the seventh minute of overtime to lead Lisbon (2-0) past the Blue Devils in the championship of the Cring Tournament in Ogdensburg.
Connor Griffith scored in the first half for Ogdensburg Free Academy (1-1), and Miles Gendebien tied the game in the second half for Lisbon.
GIRLS SOCCER
ROME FREE ACADEMY 1, WATERTOWN 0
Julianna Huckabone scored the game’s only goal as the Black Knights (2-0) blanked the host Cyclones in the Cyclones Booster Club championship game.
Alana Mastin stopped nine shots for Watertown (1-1), which had Tatum Overton and Heather Haynes make the all-tournament team.
EDWARDS-KNOX 3, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Abigail Hart scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Edwards-Knox past Colton-Pierrepont (0-2) for the championship of the Hennessy-Thomas Tournament in South Colton.
Rylee Typhair also scored for the Cougars (2-0).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 3, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Emma Russell assisted one a goal and scored on a penalty kick to lead Brushton-Moira past St. Regis Falls (1-1) in another game of the Hennessy-Thomas Tournament. It was also an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game.
Kyla Phelan and Abby Trim also scored for the Panthers (1-1), and Natalie Palmer made 10 saves for the shutout.
