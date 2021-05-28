POTSDAM — Section 10 crowned a champion for the first time in more than two years Friday as Canton Central captured its first golf title in nearly four decades.
“It feels great to be back playing at sectionals again,” said freshman Ryan Jones, who shot his way to the top of the leaderboard in the chase for the individual championship with an opening-round 78 that led the Golden Bears to their first sectional crown since 1986.
“I’m still wishing we had states. Now, I just want to win for myself tomorrow.
“Today it was important to play well for our team to win. We’ve played a lot of golf together since last summer and all the guys have worked hard,” he added. “I don’t think anyone realized that it’s been such a long time since the last time Canton won. It’s pretty amazing.”
The Golden Bears finished with a team total of 467, one stroke ahead of Massena and three strokes better than Ogdensburg Free Academy (470), which entered as the reigning champion after having won the sectional title in 2019.
“The kids gutted it out today,” Canton coach Rob Brown said. “The temperature was just above 40 degrees this morning when we started and it didn’t really warm up all that much so that made the conditions a little tougher.”
“Ryan is only a freshman but he is a leader for us,” Brown added. “When we have our practice rounds and someone beats him, it’s a big deal to them.”
Also contributing for the Golden Bears were sophomore Sam Sieminki with an 86, sophomore John O’Neill with an 89, junior Cayden Cady with a 96 and sophomore Brad Frank with a 118.
“This group has worked really hard. After practice, they’re back out on the course on their own. They just love the game and they all really support each other,” Brown said.
Leading the way for second-place Massena with an 81 was Colin Patterson followed by Aiden MacKenzie with a 92, Kevin Perry with a 93, Shea Scully with a 98 and Sean Murphy with a 104.
“We were missing a couple of kids today for various reasons, but I thought we showed a lot of heart,” Massena coach Mike Matejcik said. “We had a very young team and our younger guys played the best golf for us and they were the ones that held it together.”
In pursuing the individual title today back at Potsdam TCC, Jones will look to fend off a challenge from Salmon River sophomore Evan Collette, who shifted his spring and summer athletic talent from baseball to golf for the start of this season.
“I’ve always played golf but never for the high school team before,” said Collette, who sits just two strokes off the pace set by Jones after carding an 80. “It feels great right now. I’m very surprised to be where I am.
“I had a bit of a bad start but I just stuck to my game and stepped it up. It was a tough journey today but it was a good journey,” he added. “I split with Ryan in our matches during the season. He won on his course and I beat him back on ours.”
Other team leaders who will be among the 26 golfers returning to Potsdam to compete for the individual title include Gouverneur’s Dylan Farr, who posted an 83, Colton-Pierrepont’s Billy LaPierre (85), OFA’s Nick McRoberts (86), Norwood-Norfolk’s Jace Dutch (87), Clifton-Fine’s Matthew Daniels (91), Malone’s Jack Monette (93), Potsdam’s Christos Theodore (102) and Madrid-Waddington’s Drew Harmer (102).
“The cold didn’t really bother me. I just made some mental mistakes today but I played very consistently,” said Jones, who notched two birdies but had to battle back from taking a quadruple-bogey on the uphill par-4, 12th hole.
“I was nervous at the start today and I’m sure I’ll be nervous again tomorrow,” he added. “I just want to go out and play like I did today. Make some pars and keep scrambling when I need to.”
Jones will look to become the first individual champion from Canton Central since Danny Christy claimed the title in 2016 at the former Massena Country Club.
But as Jones prepares to become one of the youngest individual champions in the tournament’s history, Massena eighth-grader Meghan Firnstein made some history of her own Friday. In what now serves as the first girls’ sectional match for golf, Firnstein shot a 93 to emerged from the field of four as the inaugural Section 10 champion.
“I started playing during the quarantine for COVID a couple of summers ago because there was nothing else to do,” said Firnstein, who also enjoys playing basketball and soccer. “I found it was fun and rewarding but it’s also mentally tough, really tough.”
“I didn’t even know that this was the first sectional tournament for girls,” she added. “I’m very excited about winning it.”
Also competing in the first girls tournament were Massena freshman Gracie Siddon, who finished with a 103, Salmon River senior Kayla Cunningham, who carded a 104, and eighth-grader Logan LaShomb of Colton-Pierrepont, who finished with a 137.
“Hopefully, this was a first step in growing girls golfing in our section,” Matejcik said. “We only had four competing today, next year we’re hoping to double that number.”
