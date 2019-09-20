Knowles backs perfect Panthers to 1-0 win over Yellowjackets

PARISHVILLE — Caleb Knowles made 12 saves to lead the Parishville-Hopkinton boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over Madrid-Waddington (4-3 overall, 4-2 division) in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Thursday.
Stuart Ayers scored the only goal of the game for the Panthers (5-0) in the fifth minute.
Nate Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute as the Colts (4-1, 3-1) edged the Larries in an East Division contest in Brasher Falls.
Caeden Taylor scored in the 47th minute for the Larries (2-3). Tim Farns tied the game on a direct kick in the 76th minute.
Carson Richards picked up five saves to send the Bulldogs past the Panthers (3-4, 2-3) in an East Division game in Brushton.
Chase Thomas scored two goals for the Bulldogs (4-2, 3-1) and Jeremyah Johnston added another goal.
Michael Stacy scored two goals and assisted on another to send the Flyers past the Saints (0-6, 0-5) in an East Division game at St. Regis Falls.
Matthew Frost, Jayden Grant, Luke Allen and Sean Derouchie also scored for the Flyers (1-6, 1-5). Roger Hartson scored for the Saints.
Hayden McBath made four saves as the Golden Knights shut out the Red Devils (3-4, 2-2) in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Miles Gendebien scored one goal and assisted on another for Lisbon (7-0, 5-0). Tyler Gravlin, Griffin Walker and Rowen Rishe added goals for the Golden Knights.
Kade Marshall made three saves as the Green Rockets shut out the Demons (2-4, 1-3) in a West Division game in Morristown.
Hector Mendez scored two goals for Morristown (3-2, 2-2). Tristan Simmons and Cael Woodcock also scored for the Green Rockets.
Zach Barkman made seven saves to lead the Huskies past the Shamrocks (5-3, 3-1) in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Ryan Johnston scored for the Huskies (5-3, 3-1) in the 34th minute.
Avery Whitford supplied three goals to lead the Cougars (4-4) past the Wildcats in a nonleague game in Gouverneur.
Joey Hart added two goals for the Cougars. Avery Hunter, Ethan Fitzgerald and Jorge Narette scored for the Wildcats (0-6).
VOLLEYBALL
Gretchen Warner scored 10 points and supplied nine kills as the Golden Bears produced a 25-14, 25-13, 25-21 sweep of the Yellowjackets (2-3, 1-1) in a West Division match in Canton.
Kelsea Whittier scored eight points with 22 assists for Canton (3-2, 1-1) and Sydney Lorenc added 12 kills.
Belle Bonville scored 13 points and added nine assists for the Huskies (2-3, 1-2) in a 25-7, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 25-23 loss to the host Bulldogs (4-2, 3-0) in an East Division match.
