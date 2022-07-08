CICERO — Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman compiled a two-day, 7-under-par 137 to claim the Elite Showcase at Lake Shore golf tournament Thursday at the Lake Shore and Yacht Club.
Berkman, an incoming junior at Potsdam high school, won the boys 16-18 class by seven strokes during the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event. Mitchell Riter of Homer finished runner up at an even-par 144.
Berkman shot a 68 in Wednesday’s round followed by a 69 the second day.
Ryan Jones of Canton finished tied for ninth with a 156 (76-80).
