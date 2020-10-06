The NAC
BOYS SOCCER
Friday: Heuvelton at Hammond 4 p.m., Gouverneur at Salmon River 4 p.m., Chateaugay at N-N 4:45 p.m., FA at OFA 7 p.m.
Saturday: H-D at Harrisville, C-P at P-H, M-W at SLC, BMC at SRF (all games 10 a.m.).
Monday: Chateaugay at SRF 2 p.m.
Tuesday: OFA at Gouverneur, Morristown at Hammond (both games 4 p.m.).
Wednesday: M-W at BMC, P-H at Chateaugay, Harrisville at Heuvelton, Gouverneur at FA, Lisbon at Morristown, SLC at C-P (all games 4 p.m.).
-------
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday: Salmon River at Gouverneur, Hammond at Heuvelton, OFA at FA (all games 4 p.m.).
Saturday: Harrisville at H-D, SLC at M-W, Morristown at N-N, SRF at BMC, Tupper Lake at Chateaugay, P-H at C-P (all games 10 a.m.).
Monday: SRF at Chateaugay 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Gouverneur at OFA 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Salmon River at Canton 4 p.m., FA at Gouverneur 4 p.m., Heuvelton at Harrisville 4 p.m., N-N at H-D 4 p.m., Morristown at Lisbon, 4 p.m., SRF at Tupper Lake 4 p.m., BMC at M-W 4 p.m., C-P at SLC 4 p.m., Chateaugay at P-H 4:45 p.m.
-------
CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday: Canton at N-N; BMC, Tupper Lake at FA; C-F, Gouverneur at OFA (all meets 9 a.m.).
