Lovenduski, Myers pace Red Raiders

ADAMS — Meredith Lovenduski and Grace Myers each were four-time winners as the Lowville girls swimming beat South Jefferson, 110-75, on Thursday in a Frontier League interdivisional meet at Adams.
Lovenduski won the 200-yard individual medley relay while Myers got the victory in the 50-yard freestyle for Lowville (5-0). The pair teamed up on the winning 200 freestyle, 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for the Red Raiders.
Emma Purvis placed first in the 100 and 200 freestyle for South Jefferson (3-2).
Sarah Kilburn won two individual events and two relays as the host Cyclones topped the Vikings (0-5) in a Frontier League interdivisional meet.
Kilburn got wins in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races and was part of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for Watertown (5-0).
Kayley Walsh and Madelyn Hoffman were each four-time winners as the Falcons beat the Warriors in an interdivisional meet in Philadelphia.
Walsh got wins in the 100-yard butterfly, 200 individual medley and 200 medley relay while Hoffman took victories in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay for South Lewis (4-2, 3-2). The duo teamed up on the winning 200 freestyle relay for the Falcons.
Brenlee Dingman got the win in the diving competition and Tori Wilcox placed first in the 100 breaststroke for Indian River (0-5).
Nadia Garcia-Martinez was first in three events as the Comets used their depth to defeat the Beavers in an interdivisional meet at Carthage.
Garica-Martinez won the 200-yard freestyle, 500 freestyle and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay for Carthage (2-3).
Kaia Schneider got wins in the 100 backstroke, 200 individual medley, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay for Beaver River (2-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
Tatum Overton’s two goals lifted the host Cyclones past the Lions in a Frontier League crossover game.
Payten Vautrin added the other goal and Jenna Christopher doled out a pair of assists for Watertown (6-2, 4-0).
Lily Dupee collected nine saves for General Brown (5-2, 2-1).
Alyse Perry and Macy Shultz each scored twice as the Spartans downed the Warriors in crossover play in Adams.
Evelyn Bibbins and Taylor Scoville both added goals for South Jefferson (4-2-1, 1-2-1).
Mackenzie Adams provided a goal for Indian River (2-3-1, 1-2-1).
Hannah Freeman collected two goals and two assists for the Red Raiders in a crossover victory over the Comets (0-5, 0-3) in Lowville.
Anna Wood chipped in with the other two goals for Lowville (4-1-1, 2-0-1).
Helina Disbro and Jenna Canipe scored a goal each, with Canipe’s tally the deciding goal early in the second half, as the Panthers edged the Comets in a “D” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Goalie Sydney Hess made seven saves to secure the win for division-leading Belleville Henderson (6-0-1).
Elsa Graf tallied a goal for Sandy Creek (0-5-1).
Brooke Smykla scored a goal and assisted on two others as the unbeaten Golden Knights blanked the Beavers in a crossover game in Beaver Falls.
Allison Best contributed a goal and an assist for Copenhagen (6-0) and Morgan Smith scored a goal.
Goalie Olivia Buckley made five saves to record the shutout.
Alexia Clemons finished with five saves for Beaver River (4-3, 3-3).
Kamryn Barnes scored a game in each half as the Red Knights topped the Falcons in a division crossover game in Turin.
Goalie Olivia James made six saves to record the shutout for LaFargeville (2-4-1) against South Lewis (0-5-1, 0-4-1).
Emma Dempsey scored a pair of goals to lead a balanced offense to pace the Patriots past the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Ciara Hupko contributed a goal and an assist for Sackets Harbor (3-3) and Abigail Flint and Corrine Martin recorded two assists apiece. Mary Tyler, Sophie Hardison, Morgan O’Brien and Skylar Mattice added a goal each for the Patriots.
Goalie Jenna Leskevich was credited with 22 stops for Alexandria (0-6).
Kennady Amo netted two goals for the Vikings in their crossover victory against Lyme in Clayton.
Camille Stevenson scored the game’s first goal for Lyme (5-2, 5-2), but it would be the Indians’ only score. In goal, Delaney Wiley made eight saves for Thousand Islands (4-2, 4-1).
