LOWVILLE — After a mid-November storm dumped a foot of snow on Lewis County, the Lowville Red Raiders were forced to take their football practice inside ... to their gymnasium.
A gym isn’t the ideal place to host football drills, with the massive roster size and all — but nevertheless, Lowville made it work.
With a Section 3 Class C title wrapped up, or put into the bank as the Red Raiders (10-0) put it, they move on to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament.
Today at noon in Vestal, Lowville will meet its newest challenge, Susquehanna Valley in a quarterfinal. The Sabers, Class C champions in Section 4, are 10-0, though that’s not too uncommnon come this point in the season. The real head turner is their 23-game win streak that dates back to the start of the 2018 season and is the state’s longest win streak.
In that time, the Sabers, based in Conklin, have won two sectional championships and last season’s Class C state championship. None of this intimidates the Red Raiders, nor should it.
“We know that they’ve won however many games in a row and our motto has been ‘How awesome would it be for us to win on Saturday?’” Gavin Macaulay said. “We’ve been building up a whole week of practice to get ready for them. Nobody is intimidated by however many games they’ve won in a row. We know how well they’ve played and how well we’ve played and we’re ready to go.”
Macaulay has put together the best season by a receiver of any local player thus far with 552 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. On the other end of those passing plays has been quarterback Chad Bach who in 10 games has recorded 1,239 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns while only throwing two interceptions. Those aren’t even Bach’s best numbers — most of the season he’s been considered more of a running threat and has amassed 1,558 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns, third most rushing yards of any area player.
Lowville has good reason to not be intimidated considering how well it has played. The veteran team feels it can beat anyone.
“I don’t think it’s an arrogance, I just think it’s confidence in each other and in ourselves that we can get the job done if we play our best and we prepare the way we need to,” Bach said.
A team as good as Susquehanna Valley is really unlike anyone they’ve really played this season. However, there is a slight resemblance to the Red Raiders themselves.
The Sabers’ primary weapon has been quarterback Logan Haskell, who finished with 202 rushing yards and three touchdowns overall in their Section 4 championship game win over Windsor.
Lowville’s only experience with Susquehanna Valley this season comes from the film it watched earlier in the week.
“They’re just a real good, disciplined team. Well- coached, especially up front, the offensive and defensive lines are both strong,” Lowville coach Josh Coffman said. “They’re not going to overwhelm you with their athleticism but it’s good. They have good athletes at a lot of spots. They’re very similar to us, they have a quarterback that can run and pass, then they switch to under center stuff and their tailback. They have a couple of receivers that can get down field and are fast and they even have their own Isaac Lyndaker. (Mitchell Knapp) is a strong thumper on the inside.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.