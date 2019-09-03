LOWVILLE — After a 6-0 start last season, the Lowville Academy football team stalled down the stretch and finished with an early exit in sectionals. Despite the hot start, coach Josh Coffman can’t help but feel like the Red Raiders underachieved.
“I think that [the starters] certainly got great experience,” Coffman said. “I usually pride myself on peaking at the end of the year and I didn’t feel like we necessarily ever hit our stride.”
Quarterback Chad Bach sits at the center of an offense that averaged 36 points last season The senior evolved from a run-first player to a dual threat over the course of last season and has improved his throwing arm and awareness in the pocket.
“Mostly just reading defenses, I don’t want to pick someone before the play even starts, I want to see what develops and what happens,” Bach said.
Some of the Red Raiders’ most explosive plays last year were the result of Bach using his legs. Coffman is hoping to dial back the amount of running Bach does in exchange for an increased passing game.
“The idea of us becoming more of a three-headed monster in the backfield opposed to just a two-headed monster,” Coffman said. “We had some production from the running backs last year but not as much as we’d like.”
Allowing for this shift in strategy is the return of running back Jared Beyer. Beyer missed all of last season with a shoulder injury but his return in 2019 will give the Raiders a diverse backfield. While Beyer is quick and nimble, his counterpart, Isaac Lyndaker, is much more of a north-and-south runner who will punish opposing defensive lines.
“I think having an extra weapon at running back is only going to help us,” Lyndaker said. “I think the more people we have as threats to carry the ball and get yardage, the better the offense will be and the better we can spread defenses out.”
