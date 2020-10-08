CANTON – Former SUNY Canton women’s soccer standout and Massena native Kassey Northrop has been added to the women’s soccer staff as an assistant coach, as announced by Head Women’s Soccer Coach Rose Lucidi earlier this week.
Northrop was a three-year member and leader of the women’s soccer program from 2017-19. She recorded her first collegiate point with an assist in a 2-0 win vs. Mills College in the semifinal of the American Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA) Tournament during her freshman season in 2017. She also led the Roos to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) National Tournament that same year.
During her time at SUNY Canton, Northrop was heavily involved in the athletics department. For her efforts she was recognized as the 2018-19 SUNY Canton Athletics Department’s Make-A-Difference award winner.
Northrop served as a student leader proving a crucial component to running the 2019 North Country Region Special Olympics Summer Games at SUNY Canton. She helped to facilitate the day and make sure everything ran smoothly along with the time trials held a few weeks prior. In addition, Northrop was also a member of SUNY Canton’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and worked numerous SUNY Canton athletic contests where she could be heard over PA announcing and seen running scoreboard.
Following the 2019 season, Northrop was named the Unsung Hero for the women’s soccer program. This award recognizes a student-athlete who has positively influenced the program from behind the scenes with a positive attitude, a willingness to help in whatever capacity necessary, and a commitment to excellence.
“I chose to stay on as an assistant coach because I think we have a great group of players and I am excited to bring what I have learned over the last three years of collegiate soccer experience to the coaching side of things,” Northrop said.
Northrop graduated from SUNY Canton in May 2020 with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology.
Northrop rounds out Lucidi’s staff along with second year Assistant Coach Jon Santamoor and Faculty Athletic Mentor Janet Parcell Mitchell.
