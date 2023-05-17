NORWOOD — It took a little longer than Norwood-Norfolk’s baseball team hoped for but the Flyers defeated Madrid-Waddington 18-8 in a six-inning Northern Athletic Conference East Division baseball game Wednesday.
Norwood-Norfolk (13-3 overall, 12-2 division) thought a nine-run bottom of the third inning might let them leave early with a 10-run rule win after five innings.
But Madrid-Waddington (5-9) scored a run in the top of the fifth and three more in the sixth to make the Flyers have to wait for an early ending.
“It was a weird game,” Flyers coach Steve LaShomb said. “We were up with the 10-run rule and they slid back in it. They were putting a little pressure on it. I think my team relaxed a bit too much. The nice thing about the game of baseball is you never know what is going to happen. We tried not to let them back in it, but that’s the weird game of baseball.”
The Yellowjackets scored the first run of the game in the top of the first when Logan Kingston drew a bases-loaded walk.
But the Flyers answered with five runs in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of three hits, an error and a passed ball to grab the lead for good.
Brock Cousineau drove in two runs with a single in the inning.
Madrid-Waddington cut the lead to 5-3 in the top of the third with Jack Bailey starting the inning with a double. Bailey wound up going 4-for-4 in the game, also tripling.
Norwood-Norfolk put the game out of reach scoring nine runs after two were out in the bottom of the third to go up 14-3.
Riley Bond and Reese Grant walked and Noah North singled to score them both.
North scored on a wild pitch and Joshua Jarvis reached on an infield single, followed by a walk to Matthew Richards. Howard Malone was hit by a pitch and Cousineau lined another two-run single.
A.J. Palmer singled to drive in a run, followed by a single from Brendan Bombard. Palmer and Bombard later scored on an error.
“I think we played pretty good, but our defense was kind of sloppy,” Palmer said. “We needed to pick up the pace and we got the win. We put the bat on the ball and we got that done today.”
The Yellowjackets scored a run in the fourth and added another in the fifth to cut Norwood-Norfolk’s lead to nine runs.
The Flyers only needed one run in the fifth to end the game with a 10-run lead but could not capitalize on a leadoff double from Jonathan Ross.
When the Yellowjackets scored three more runs in the top of the sixth it looked like the game may go the full seven innings.
“We came back and battled at the end there,” Yellowjackets coach Justin Richards said. “(Norwood-Norfolk) is a good team and I’m proud of the effort. It’s been an up-and-down season. To come back and force them to keep playing shows an awful lot of heart going into the playoffs.”
But Norwood-Norfolk rallied for four runs in the sixth, ending the game with an RBI single from Jamie Ling.
North, Palmer and Bombard joined Cousineau with two hits for the Flyers.
