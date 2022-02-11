CANTON — The Canton boys basketball team closed out a perfect Northern Athletic Conference Central Division season Thursday night with a comfortable 54-18 win over Salmon River.
There was no one star for Canton (17-2 overall, 12-0 division), but rather a display of team basketball that included excellent passing to set up shots and a tenacious defense that made things difficult for the Shamrocks (5-13, 0-11).
“We didn’t start out very well, but that’s to be expected with all the (senior night) festivities,” Canton coach Troy Lassail said. “I thought once we settled down and settled our emotions we started to execute better. We were a little frantic at the beginning. We started making shots and the ball started going to the right spots.
“What’s great about this team is that they all know their roles. The guys that know they are good defensively, really excel at that and they don’t take bad shots. The guys that we need to score, score it. There’s no jealousy or anything. I don’t think it really matters to the guys who the leading scorer is every night.”
Canton’s leading scorers Thursday were a pair of seniors, Chris Downs Jr. and Sam Roiger, who both scored 10 points.
The duo is also sons of St. Lawrence University basketball coaches. Downs’ father, also named Chris, coaches the SLU men’s basketball team and Roiger’s father, Dan, coaches the Saints women.
Roiger was the early leader for the Golden Bears, scoring four points in the first quarter but also leading the team defensively with steals that led the offense at the other end of the court, helping Canton to a 13-4 lead after one quarter.
“The effort was there for the whole team today,” Roiger said of Canton’s defense. “We had good ball pressure. We had them scouted out well. We have good momentum going into the playoffs right now. We are undefeated in (Section 10) and looking forward to the challenge. Our team chemistry is really good. We get along together. We knew we would be pretty good from the start, but we work hard in practice and get better each day.”
Downs, who is 6-foot-5, scored six of his points in the second quarter as Canton went into halftime up 25-6.
“We played well defensively,” Downs said. “That was really where we hung our hats. We try and run out in transition a lot and I think we got a lot of transition buckets today. We are pretty well rounded. Everyone can get a bucket.”
When the school year started Downs was not really planning on playing competitive basketball after high school, but now he will attend SLU next year and play for his dad and with his older brother Andy.
“The more I played the more I liked it, and the more serious I got,” Downs said. “I am just excited about playing at the next level. (Andy) is a real high-energy guy, super defensive-oriented. He plays really hard. I’m more of an inside player, because I’m bigger, and kind of more of a wing guy.”
Another player who set a defensive tone early for Canton was senior guard Zach VanBrocklin, who is not as tall as some of the other starters, but plays a fearless type of game.
“I liked all the energy from the crowd,” VanBrocklin said. “It gets annoying being outsized by almost everybody. I have to play tough or I’m not going to be out there. We are working really well as a team, passing it well.”
It was a long night for the Shamrocks, who were led by nine points from Charles Aldrich.
“They are quick,” Shamrocks coach Ben Davison said of Canton. “They are in your face constantly with the high pressure. They do a very good job of disrupting our ability to move the ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.