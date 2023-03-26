MASSENA — The Massena boys lacrosse team was mostly full of inexperienced players last season, or players learning new positions.
One of those players was current senior Payton Puente, who became one of the best defensive players in Section 10.
Coach Jim Morrell lost all of his defensive players from his 2021 squad and tested some of his other players in those positions prior to last season.
“Payton was a midfielder, a two-way midfielder,” Morrell said. “He asked to try (long stick). He just came alive. He became a focal point of our defense. The confidence once he had (with) that pole in his hand was insane.”
The Red Raiders finished fifth out of seven Northern Athletic Conference teams last year with a 4-8 record, but Morrell said he feels like this year’s squad can contend for the top spot.
One big moment for Puente last season, which gives the team confidence this year, is his holding Section 10’s best player a year ago, St. Lawrence Central’s Jayden Ashley, to just three goals in an 11-9 win over the Larries in the second matchup of the teams last May 9.
Ashley, who now plays NCAA Division II lacrosse at Davenport University in Michigan, scored 60 goals with 29 assists last season for the Larries.
“He was one of the biggest challenges,” Puente said of Ashley. “He was good with both hands. His shot was amazing, unreal. I had to keep up with him. I would always be locked on him I wouldn’t be facing the ball. I would be wherever he was.”
Said Morrell, “To keep (Ashley) to three goals, usually you don’t isolate (a long stick) but that’s the caliber of player Jayden was. Payton knows his role and he does well with it and he’s gotten better.”
Morrell is still amazed how well things worked out for Puente and his team once he moved him to his current role.
“It’s a place he should have been a long time ago,” Morrell said. “When you have that many defensive players that you lose, boom, you put a pole in somebody’s hand and it’s like, ‘Wow!’ ”
Puente went from playing with a four-foot stick to his current six-foot stick. He wasn’t even sure how things would work out.
“I thought it was very different,” Puente said. “Growing up I was always an offensive guy. I didn’t know how I was going to feel. I knew I had the speed for the position. As soon as I put that pole in my hand, I knew it was right for me.
“Growing up I had some friends who played defense, so I would try it out. I never thought I would like it. It took a couple weeks. You have to choke up on (the long stick) when you catch and throw. It’s totally different.”
While the 4-8 record last year in the NAC may not seem impressive, it was a satisfying season for Morrell.
“It was one of the most positive years I had as a coach,” Morrell said. “I had to do a lot of coaching. I have a young group that loves lacrosse and we did better than I anticipated last year. We competed in games and we won games. We lost games because of mistakes because we were so young. We are a young group, but we are a skill group. It’s going to be fun. I’m actually really excited about this year.”
Said Puente, “Last year was our growing year. This year we only have four seniors, but we have a lot of juniors and sophomores. I think we grew a lot from last year I think we will have a good year I’m going to put my all out there. It’s my last year.”
In Sunday’s NAC action, Massena defeated Canton, 10-5.
NAC OUTLOOK
The conference has a new look this year, and a longer schedule.
Colton-Pierrepont, which has not fielded a team in recent years, is back at the varsity level.
Also joining the conference is Malone. The addition of those teams gives the NAC a nine-team league and a 16-game conference schedule.
Salmon River has been the dominant team of late. The Shamrocks went 12-0 last year.
Canton and Ogdensburg Free Academy both went 8-4 a year ago and will contend again for the title.
St. Lawrence Central was 7-5, followed by Massena. Section 7’s Plattsburgh went 3-9 a year ago and Potsdam was 0-12.
The Puente file
Hometown: Massena
Parents: Joe and Treina
Sister: Gabrielle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.