BRASHER FALLS — Hannah Agans hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to help the St. Lawrence Central softball team defeat Potsdam, 26-10, in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Friday.
Agans was also the winning pitcher for the Larries (2-3 overall and division) and struck out seven.
Rylee Daoust went 4-for-5 for the Larries and Brionna Foster supplied three hits.
Taylor Benda homered for Potsdam (1-6, 0-6).
HEUVELTON 9, HARRISVILLE 3
Allison Trathen led the Bulldogs (2-3, 2-1) with three hits and Rylin McAllister added two in a West Division win over Harrisville in Heuvelton.
Harrisville fell to 1-5.
EDWARDS-KNOX 14, LISBON 3
Erica Snyder and Ava Bouchey each produced two hits to send Edwards-Knox (3-1) past the Golden Knights (0-5) in a West Division game at Lisbon.
MALONE 8, MASSENA 2
Ryleigh McCauley went 2-for-3, including a triple, to led Malone (6-1) past the Raiders in a Central Division game in Massena.
Isabelle Wilson went 3-for-3 for the Red Raiders (3-3). Kristen Oliver added two hits for Massena.
BASEBALL
POTSDAM 26, ST. LAWRENCE 12
William Roda hit a three-run home run and finished with three hits to send Potsdam (3-3) past the Larries in a nonleague game at Brasher Falls.
Wade Smith, Hadden Despaw and Josh Lyon all picked up two hits for the Larries (1-4).
BOYS LACROSSE
MASSENA 15, POTSDAM 3
Treyton Sunday and Zach LaBarge both scored four goals to send the Red Raiders (1-2) past Potsdam in Massena.
Kyden Jacobs and Tehokwirathe Barreiro each added two goals.
Drew Talcott scored twice for Potsdam (0-3).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
GOUVERNEUR 98, CANTON 19
Randi Griffith won four events to send Gouverneur past the Golden Bears (1-1) at Canton.
Griffith won the 400 meters, 800, 1,500 and 3,000 for Gouverneur (3-0).
Meadow Greenhill (100, 200) and Hope Simmons (shot put and discus) each won two events.
POTSDAM 105 1/2, OFA 27 1/2
Lindy Betrus and Luca Pecora each won three events to send the Sandstoners past OFA (1-2) in an NAC meet at Potsdam.
Betrus won the 200, 400 and long jump, and Pecora won the 100, 400 hurdles and triple jump.
Isabella Shatraw won the 1,500 and 3,000 for Potsdam (2-0).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
POTSDAM 96, OFA 40
Anson Herrick won the 200, 400 and long jump to lead the Sandstoners (2-0) past OFA at Potsdam.
Skye Crocker won the 800 and 1,600 and Harlee Besio won the shot put and discus for Potsdam.
Matthew Goolden led OFA (1-2) with wins in the 100 and 400 hurdles.
CANTON 90, GOUVERNEUR 48
Nicholas Lyndaker and James Bailey both won two events to send the Golden Bears past Gouverneur (2-1) in a dual meet at Canton.
Lyndaker won the 1,600 and 3,200 and Bailey finished first in the shot put and discus for Canton (2-0).
