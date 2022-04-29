CANTON — Hadley Alguire and Ava Hoy threw a combined no-hitter as the Canton softball team defeated Hammond, 10-4, in a nonleague game with the Northern Athletic Conference on Friday.
Alguire pitched 4 1/3 innings and struck out six. Hoy struck out eight in 2 2/3 innings.
Alguire also picked up two hits for Canton (6-0 overall). Sydnee Francis and Cate DeCoteau also produced two hits for the Golden Bears.
Hammond fell to 2-1.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 17, TUPPER LAKE 2
Madison Weaver lined two hits and struck out eight as the Flyers beat Tupper Lake (0-3) in an NAC East Division game in Norwood.
Kayly-Jaye Belmore supplied two hits, including a home run, for the Flyers (3-2, 2-1). Sophie Lauzon and Cara Carista also lined two hits.
CHATEAUGAY 7, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 6
Avery McDonald went 3-for-4 as the Bulldogs (4-0) edged Brushton-Moira in an East Division game at Chateaugay. The Panthers fell to 4-2.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 16, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 8
Alaina Armstrong finished with three hits to lead the Yellowjackets (2-4, 2-2) past Parishville-Hopkinton in an East Division game at Madrid.
Alyssa Ward and Gabby Parker led the Panthers (0-2) with two-hit games.
MORRISTOWN 7, HERMON-DEKALB 6
Karissa Donnelly stole two bases for the Green Rockets (1-2) in a West Division win over Hermon-DeKalb at Morristown.
Hailey Braban and Mackenzi Schumaker both picked up two hits for the Demons (0-4).
HEUVELTON 29, HARRISVILLE 4
Allison Trathen was the winning pitcher and produced three hits as Heuvelton (4-2, 4-0) crushed the Pirates in a West Division game at Harrisville.
Cadence Atkinson led the Pirates (0-5, 0-3) with two hits.
EDWARDS-KNOX 19, LISBON 4
Lily Lottie finished with four hits as the Cougars beat Lisbon (2-2, 0-2) in a West Division game at Russell.
Dekoda Matthews, Kayleigh Allen and Leanne Hall all lined three hits for the Cougars (4-0).
BASEBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 13, ST. REGIS FALLS 2
Josh Lyon picked up two hits, drove in two runs, and struck out eight as the Larries beat St. Regis Falls (0-2) in an East Division game at Brasher Falls.
John Snyder also supplied two hits for the Larries (2-2).
LISBON 11, EDWARDS-KNOX 3
Ben LaRock went 3-for-4 as Lisbon (3-1, 2-0) defeated the Cougars in a West Division game at Russell.
Isaac LaRock went 2-for-3 for Lisbon.
Jared Lottie, Kyle Reif and Josh Ellis all tallied two hits for the Cougars (3-2, 3-1).
MORRISTOWN 11, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Tristin Simmons homered for the Green Rockets in a West Division win over Hermon-DeKalb (0-3) in Morristown.
Cooper Bennett struck out seven for the Green Rockets (1-2). Seth Witherhead and Aaron Woodcock each produced two hits.
HARRISVILLE 5, HEUVELTON 4
Nolan Sullivan scored the winning run on an error as the Pirates (1-2) edged Heuvelton in a West Division game at Harrisville.
Joe Shephard added two hits for Harrisville and Adam Calton led Heuvelton (3-2) with three hits.
BOYS LACROSSE
OFA 11, PLATTSBURGH 3
Chase Jacobs scored three goals as the Blue Devils (5-3, 4-3) defeated Plattsburgh in an NAC game at Ogdensburg.
Tegan Frederick and Brady Bullock both scored twice for OFA.
Preston Daniels led Plattsburgh (2-4) with two goals.
