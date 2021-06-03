CANTON — Hadley Alguire won both games, combined to go 7-for-7 and struck out 10 batters in each contest as Canton defeated Salmon River 7-0 and 18-1 in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division doubleheader Thursday.
Hadleigh Thornton went 2-for-2 for Canton (16-2 overall, 13-1 division) in the opener. Cate DeCoteau went 3-for-3 in game two and Lexi Huiatt homered in the second game for Canton.
Salmon River fell to 0-13.
HAMMOND 26, MORRISTOWN 3
Zoey Cunningham lined five hits, including a home run, as Hammond (9-3, 8-2) defeated the Green Rockets in a West Division game at Morristown.
Alyvia Crosby picked up three hits and homered for Hammond.
Avery Kenyon, Hannah Belknap and Brooklyn Arquitt also socked three hits for Hammond.
Karissa Donnelly led Morristown (3-7) with three hits and Kylie O’Donnell added two.
BASEBALL
EDWARDS-KNOX 9, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Edwards-Knox (5-5) scored five runs in the sixth inning to go up 7-1 in a West Division win over the Demons at DeKalb Junction.
Jared Lottie threw a two-hitter for the Cougars and struck out 10. He also produced two hits.
Randy Durham picked up both hits for the Demons (1-8).
BOYS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 16, MASSENA 7
Mason Cree scored four goals to lead Salmon River (10-1) past the Red Raiders in an NAC game at Massena.
Kata Elijah, Ryan Oakes and Carey Terrance all scored three goals for Salmon River.
Treyton Sunday led Massena (5-5) with two goals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 27, OFA 2
Joryan Adams scored four goals and assisted on five others as Salmon River defeated the Blue Devils (2-11) in an NAC game in Ogdensburg.
Kendall Jock scored four goals and Paisley Cook added three goals with four assists for Salmon River (10-0).
INDIAN RIVER 18, POTSDAM 7
Michaela Delles supplied seven goals for Indian River (6-7) in a win over the Sandstoners in a nonleague game in Potsdam.
Maddie Goodrich scored four goals for Indian River. Kennedy Emerson led Potsdam (7-6) with four goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.