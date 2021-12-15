BRASHER FALLS — Jayden Ashley scored 16 points to lead the St. Lawrence Central boys basketball team to a 53-39 win over Colton-Pierrepont in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Wednesday.
Tommy Storrin added 15 points for the Larries (4-2 overall, 2-1 division).
Harlee Besio led the Colts (2-3, 2-2) with 16 points and Michael Schwartfigure added 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHATEAUGAY 50, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 26
Kaelyn Morgan supplied 17 points as the Bulldogs (1-1) defeated the Panthers in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Avery Collins led Parishville-Hopkinton (1-5, 0-4) with 13 points.
GOUVERNEUR 83, ST. LAWRENCE 39
Raelin Burns scored 22 points for the Wildcats (3-1) in a Central Division win over the Larries in Gouverneur.
Meredith Bush, Lexi Devlin and Caitlyn Storie all added 10 points for Gouverneur.
Kalissa Young St. Lawrence Central (2-4, 2-2) with 12 points and Brionna Foster added 11.
BOYS HOCKEY
MASSENA 3, ISLANDERS 1
Connor Terry and Trysen Sunday scored in the last 1 minute, 40 seconds to send the Red Raiders (2-0) past the Islanders in an intradivision game in Massena.
Zach Barney also scored for Massena. Cooper Bennett scored for the Islanders (0-3-1, 0-2-1).
POTSDAM 5, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Ashton Adams scored three goals for the Sandstoners in a win over the Larries (1-2, 1-1) in an intradivision game in Potsdam.
Kade Hayes and Andrew LaMora also scored for Potsdam (2-5, 1-1). Zachary Strawser made 22 saves for the shutout.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 5, POTSDAM 3
Karenhatironhtha Johnson scored two goals in the third period to lead the Red Raiders (6-0, 3-0) past the Sandstoners in an NAC game in Massena.
The Red Raiders rallied from a 2-0 deficit with second-period goals from Sophia Prentice, Joie-Lynn Jabaut and Brooke Terry.
Anna Nelson and Danielle Emerson scored the first two goals for Potsdam (3-3-1, 1-1). Isabel Boyd tied the game 3-3 for the Sandstoners in the second period.
WRESTLING
MASSENA 33, OFA 24
The Red Raiders (1-0) saw four wins by pin in an NAC victory over the Blue Devils in Massena.
Nathan Rourke (215 pounds), Rocco Ferriero (152), Liam Green (172) and Xander Gordon (189) won by pin for the Red Raiders.
Kierce Whitney (110) and Ashtyn Amo won by pin for Ogdensburg Free Academy (0-2).
MALONE 54, CANTON 18
Tanner King (110), Chase White (132), Lucas Martin (152) and Cooper Funk (215) won by pin for the Huskies (2-0) in an NAC match in Malone.
Tyson Schirmer (118) and Jack Joyce (160) picked up pins for Canton (0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.