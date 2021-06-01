POTSDAM — Jayden Ashley registered five goals and three assists to lead the St. Lawrence Central boys lacrosse team to a 17-7 victory over Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference game Tuesday.
Alex Burg added five goals and two assists for the Larries (7-3 overall and division). Will Silver threw in three goals.
Tyler Berkman paced Potsdam (0-9, 0-8) with three goals and Devin Green scored twice.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 19, PLATTSBURGH 3
Wynter Jock provided five goals to send the Shamrocks (9-0) past the Hornets in an NAC game in Fort Covington.
Joryan Adams added four goals and four assists for Salmon River ,and Paisley Cook scored twice and contributed three assists.
Robin Trombly led Plattsburgh (3-8) with three goals.
BASEBALL
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 11, TUPPER LAKE 9
Jon Snell, Kade Hayes and Conor Taillon all supplied two hits for the Panthers (3-7, 3-6) in an East Division win in Parishville.
Owen Gonyea and Grant Godin both picked up two hits for the Lumberjacks (5-6, 5-5).
HEUVELTON 9-2, POTSDAM 2-10
Adam Calton supplied three hits in game one as Heuvelton (8-3) defeated Potsdam 9-2 in a nonleague doubleheader in Heuvelton.
Potsdam (6-11) responded with a 10-2 win in the second game.
Trevor Bates and Greydenn Griffin both went 3-for-4 in game two for Potsdam and William Roda was 2-for-3.
SOFTBALL
EDWARDS-KNOX 10-19, MORRISTOWN 0-6
Cadey Wheat was the winning pitcher in game two and homered in game one as Edwards-Knox (6-4) swept Morristown 10-0 and 19-6 in a West Division doubleheader in Morristown.
Lucy Frary and Hailey Matthews supplied three hits in the opener and Matthews added three hits in game two for the Cougars.
Karissa Donnelly picked up two hits, including a home run, for Morristown (3-4) in the second game.
HAMMOND 13, HERMON-DEKALB 4
Zoey Cunningham produced three hits for Hammond in a West Division win over Hermon-DeKalb (3-5, 3-4) in DeKalb Junction.
Avery Kenyon lined two hits and stole two bases for Hammond (8-3, 7-2). Hailey Cunningham and Ava Howie both added two hits.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 5-14, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2-2
Malia Hogle struck out 10 in the opener as the Colts swept the Panthers 5-2 and 14-2 in an East Division doubleheader in South Colton.
Emma Clemo lined two hits in game one for the Colts (5-4) and also picked up two hits in game two, including a home run. Skyler Thomann supplied three hits in game two.
The Panthers fell to 7-5 and 7-4.
CHATEAUGAY 16, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1
Chloe Champagne hit a three-run home run to help the Bulldogs defeat the Panthers (2-8) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Avery McDonald lined two hits and threw a one-hitter for the Bulldogs (7-3).
Ali Johnston and Vicki Titus both added three hits.
