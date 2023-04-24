POTSDAM — Tehokwirathe Barriero logged five goals and two assists as the Salmon River boys lacrosse beat Potsdam, 12-9, in a Northern Athletic Conference game on Monday afternoon.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 12:08 am
POTSDAM — Tehokwirathe Barriero logged five goals and two assists as the Salmon River boys lacrosse beat Potsdam, 12-9, in a Northern Athletic Conference game on Monday afternoon.
Mason Cree tallied three goals for Salmon River (6-0, 5-0).
Tanner Race and Ryan Rutley struck for three goals each for Potsdam (2-3).
CANTON 12, COLTON-PIERREPONT 3
Jonney McLear accumulated three goals for the Golden Bears in their NAC victory in Canton.
Josh Aryassian generated three goals and Ethan Francey handed out three assists for Canton (3-1).
Ty Farns scored twice for Colton-Pierrepont (1-6).
n In other boys lacrosse games, Plattsburgh beat Malone, 12-2, and Massena topped St. Lawrence Central, 12-3.
