BRASHER FALLS — Harlee Besio made eight saves to lead the Colton-Pierrepont boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over St. Lawrence Central (3-8 overall, 3-6 division) in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Tuesday.
Oliver Johnson scored both goals for the Colts (9-1-1, 9-0).
LISBON 6, MORRISTOWN 0
Caleb Richardson stopped three shots for the Golden Knights in a West Division win over Morristown (7-2, 4-2) in Lisbon.
Ty Jacobs and Miles Gendebien both scored two goals for Lisbon (9-0-1, 7-0). Chase Jacobs and Chris Jacobs also scored.
ST. REGIS FALLS 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Noah Rondeau scored two goals to lead St. Regis Falls (2-6, 2-5) past the Flyers in an East Division game in Norwood.
Brendan Bombard scored for the Flyers (1-8, 1-7).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1, CHATEAUGAY 0
Avery Zenger scored the only goal of the game as the Panthers (7-3, 6-2) defeated Chateaugay (5-6, 5-4) in an East Division game in Parishville.
POTSDAM 2, MALONE 0
Drago Jukic scored two goals as the Sandstoners defeated Malone (1-10, 1-7) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Ansen Herrick made seven saves for Potsdam (5-6, 4-4).
MASSENA 2, CANTON 0
Jacob Smutz made six saves as the Red Raiders shut out Canton (3-8, 3-6) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Luke Greco and Jaden Brownell scored for Massena (9-2, 7-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1
ST. LAWRENCE 0
Matty Lovely scored in the 61st minute to lift the Colts past St. Lawrence Central (5-6, 4-5) in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Kendall LaMora made six saves for the Colts (10-1-1, 8-1-1).
CROSS COUNTRY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK SWEEPS INVITATIONAL
The Norwood-Norfolk boys and girls teams both won the team titles at the Malone Invitational.
Norwood-Norfolk’s boys finished with 31 points and Canton was second with 49, followed by Malone with 50.
The girls team scored 19 points and was followed by Gouverneur with 50.
Canton’s Nick Lyndaker won the boys race, followed by teammate Max Finley. Dominic Fiacco finished third for Norwood-Norfolk,
Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dinneen won the girls race, followed by Sharon Colbert and Rachel Hewey.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, MALONE 0
Katie Bennett and Ava Hoy both produced 11 kills as Canton earned a 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 sweep of the Huskies (8-1) in a nonleague match in Malone.
Bennett also scored nine points for Canton (10-0).
