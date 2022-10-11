FORT COVINGTON — Ryan Bouchey made six saves to lead the Salmon River boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Massena (9-2 overall, 7-2 division) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Evan Collette scored both goals for the Shamrocks (11-3, 9-1).
OFA 7, GOUVERNEUR 0
Syrus Francoeur-Gladle scored five goals to lead the Blue Devils past the Wildcats (0-13, 0-9) in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Tyler Sovie picked up three assists for Ogdensburg Free Academy (6-7, 4-5).
HEUVELTON 2, HARRISVILLE 1
Chris Ashlaw and Brandon Pray scored to lead the Bulldogs (6-5-1, 6-4) past the Pirates (8-3-1, 7-2) in a West Division game in Harrisville.
GIRLS SOCCER
LISBON 4, HEUVELTON 0
Ava Murphy scored two goals in the first half to lead the Golden Knights past the Bulldogs (5-5-1, 4-3) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Gabby Richardson and Allison Bell scored in the second half for Lisbon (8-3-3, 5-2-2). Grace Smith made 12 saves for the shutout.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 7, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Kaitlyn Houston led the Colts with three goals in an East Division win over the Panthers (2-9) in South Colton.
Hailey Delaney scored two goals with two assists for the Colts (10-2, 9-2).
Mya Lemieux and Gabby Sochia also scored and Kendall LaMora made five saves for the shutout.
EDWARDS-KNOX 2, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Lily Lottie and Camryn Huckle scored to lead the Cougars (5-7-1) past the Yellowjackets (6-6-1) in a nonleague game in Madrid.
CHATEAUGAY 3, SALMON RIVER 0
Kate Bleakley scored one goal and assisted on another as the Bulldogs defeated the Shamrocks (3-9) in a nonleague game in Chateaugay.
Alison Dumont and Olivia Cook also scored for Chateaugay (11-0) and Kaelyn Morgan made seven saves for the shutout.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS SWEEP
Dominic Fiacco, Anthony Fiacco, Lance Bradley and Logan Bradley took the top four spots as host Norwood-Norfolk (7-0) defeated Malone 17-38 and also beat an incomplete team from OFA.
Daylan Keating finished fifth for Malone (6-1), which picked up a win over the incomplete team from OFA (0-5-1).
SHAMROCKS WIN THREE
Cayde Lazore-Jacobs finished first and Gunner Mitchell was second as Salmon River (6-1) defeated Canton 23-32, Massena 18-46 and also beat an incomplete team from Tupper Lake (0-7-1) in Massena.
Kaden Worthley finished third for Canton (5-2), which beat Massena 18-43. Massena fell to 1-6-1.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS DOMINATE
Five runners from Norwood-Norfolk (7-0) finished at essentially the same time in a 15-46 win over Malone and a win over an incomplete team from OFA (0-5-1). Malone (3-2-2) also beat the Blue Devils.
Sharon Colbert, Maddie Carista, Allie Snell, Brielle Gates and Rachel Hewey all finished in 24 minutes, 1 second.
CANTON WINS THREE
Canton (6-1) was the only complete team and defeated Salmon River, Tupper Lake (0-4-4) and Massena (0-4-4) in a meet in Massena.
Bennett Schmitt finished first for Canton (6-1) and Grace McDonough was second.
Jasmine Oakes finished third for Salmon River (0-4-3).
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, MASSENA 2
Ava Hoy led the Golden Bears with 15 kills in a 21-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-13 win over the Red Raiders (8-3) in a nonleague match in Canton.
Katie Metcalf scored 13 points for Canton (9-2).
