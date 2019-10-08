CANTON — Claire Craig scored off a pass from Hannah Reed in the 54th minute to give the Canton girls soccer team a 2-1 win over Gouverneur in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday. It was the Wildcats’ first division loss since the 2017 season.
Jennifer Haycook scored on a penalty kick in the 44th minute for Canton (6-4-2 overall, 6-2-2 division) to tie the game. Riley Storrin scored for Gouverneur (7-2-1, 6-1-1) in the 28th minute.
MASSENA 3, OFA 0
Sabella Cromie stopped five shots for Massena in a Central Division win over the Blue Devils (3-7-4, 2-6-4) in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Kourtney Peets scored in the first half for Massena (7-5-1, 7-3-1), and Elizabeth Rogers and Madeline Brown scored second-half goals.
MALONE 4, SALMON RIVER 2
Malone (5-8-1, 5-6-1) scored twice in the final six minutes to beat Salmon River in a Central Division game at Fort Covington.
Ryleigh McCauley scored two goals for the Huskies. Brooke Pritchard also scored, and the Huskies added an own goal.
Mikhia Snyder and Myranda Collette scored for Salmon River (2-9-2, 2-8-1).
CHATEAUGAY 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1 (OT)
Chloe Champagne scored in overtime to give Chateaugay (9-2-2, 8-1-2) a win over the Panthers in an East Division game at Brushton.
Kylee Peterson scored the other goal for Chateaugay. Savannah Beachy scored for Brushton-Moira (10-4-1, 10-2-1).
PARISVHILLE-HOPKINTON 2, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1 (OT)
Kelsey Farnsworth scored from Emma Bloom in overtime to give the Panthers (7-5) a win over Madrid-Waddington in an East Division game at Parishville.
Kelly Bloom also scored for the Panthers. Alexis Sullivan scored for Madrid-Waddington (3-8-2, 3-7-1).
TUPPER LAKE 1, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Loran Kavanagh scored in the second half to lead the Lumberjacks (5-7-1, 3-7-1) to an East Division win over Colton-Pierrepont (5-7, 4-6) in Tupper Lake.
ST. REGIS FALLS 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Caydence Rondeau finished with 13 saves as the Saints shut out Norwood-Norfolk (4-5-1) in an East Division game at St. Regis Falls.
Kaitlyn Arcadi and Emily Arcadi scored for the Saints (3-10, 3-9).
HAMMOND 6, LISBON 0
Kelsey Bennett scored two goals to help Hammond defeat the Golden Knights (6-4-1, 5-4-1) in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Avery Kenyon and Hailey Cunningham also scored for Hammond (11-1, 8-0).
HEUVELTON 2, HARRISVILLE 1 (OT)
All three goals came in overtime as the Bulldogs (4-9-1, 4-7) edged Harrisville in a West Division game at Heuvelton.
Grace Mills scored the winning goal for Heuvelton on a penalty kick. Molly Williams scored the first overtime goal for the Bulldogs.
Harlie Moore scored on a penalty kick for the Pirates (2-7-2, 2-5-1).
HERMON-DEKALB 2, MORRISTOWN 1
Hannah Gollinger scored one goal and assisted on a goal from MaKenna Smith to lead Hermon-DeKalb (6-7, 5-4) past the Green Rockets in a West Division game at Morristown.
Kaley Dulmage scored for Morristown (3-8-2, 2-7-1).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
MASSENA WINS TWICE
John Harvey finished second overall to lead host Massena (5-3) to a 27-28 win over Gouverneur and a 24-32 win over Salmon River in a four-team event.
Cole Siebels was the overall winner for the Wildcats (4-3), who beat Salmon River 25-30 and defeated an incomplete squad from Tupper Lake (0-7). Salmon River (2-5) also picked up a win over the Lumberjacks.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
WILDCATS SWEEP
Randi Griffith finished first overall as Gouverneur (6-1) defeated incomplete teams from host Massena (0-4-1), Salmon River and Tupper Lake.
Meredith Bush was second and Ricky Griffith third for the Wildcats. Emily Wells finished fourth for Salmon River (0-5) and Sandra Kwasniak was fifth for Tupper Lake (0-4-1).
GIRLS SWIMMING
ST. LAWRENCE 60, MASSENA 34
Emily Lantry and McKenna Bowles both won two events as the Larries defeated Massena (2-4) in Brasher Falls.
Lantry won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle for St. Lawrence Central (7-1, 6-1). Bowles won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
VOLLEYBALL
POTSDAM 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Hannah Hughes scored 13 points as the Sandstoners produced a 25-11, 25-6, 25-19 sweep of Brushton-Moira (0-11) in a nonleague match in Potsdam.
Jacke Butler added 12 points for Potsdam (10-1). Jayden Cartier led the Panthers with six kills.
OFA 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
Jenna Mitchell supplied 15 points as the Blue Devils (8-1) produced a 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 sweep of Tupper Lake (3-7) in a nonleague match in Ogdensburg.
MALONE 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Alexandra Secore paced the Huskies with 22 points in a 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19 win over Madrid-Waddington (2-7) in Madrid. Mackenzie Lane added 11 points and nine kills for Malone (5-5).
SALMON RIVER 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Kendall Jock scored 16 points as the Shamrocks picked up a 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 sweep of Gouverneur (1-8) at Fort Covington.
Ryanna Bero added nine points for Salmon River (5-4).
