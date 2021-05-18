CANTON — Lexi Huiatt went 3-for-4 and stole two bases to lead the Canton softball team to a 9-3 victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Hadley Alguire struck out eight for Canton (10-1 overall, 7-0 division). Natalie Warner and Hadleigh Thornton both added two hits for the Golden Bears.
Bailey Friot went 3-for-4 for the Blue Devils (4-4).
POTSDAM 16, SALMON RIVER 10
Karley Green and Julia VanWagner each produced two hits as Potsdam (2-6, 1-6) defeated Salmon River in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Jacobi Mitchell picked up two hits for Salmon River (0-5).
MASSENA 21, GOUVERNEUR 10
Caitlyn Reed struck out nine and went 5-for-6, including two triples and a double, to send Massena past Gouverneur in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Grayce Trimboli and Ainsley Cromie each went 4-for-6 for Massena (4-3) and Delany Durant was 3-for-5.
Ellen Baer and Raelin Burns both supplied two hits for Gouverneur (2-5, 2-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
CANTON 15, HEUVELTON 1
Haley Stevenson produced four goals as the Golden Bears defeated the Bulldogs (0-7) in an NAC game in Heuvelton.
Etta Coburn and Camryn Sipher added three goals for Canton (8-1, 8-0).
SARA-PLACID 13, OFA 4
Riley Preston led Sara-Placid (1-5) with six goals in an NAC win over Ogdensburg Free Academy in Ogdensburg.
Brinley Frederick tallied three goals for OFA (1-7).
POTSDAM 15, PLATTSBURGH 5
Sophie Compeau scored seven goals for the Sandstoners (5-3, 5-2) in an NAC win over the Hornets in Potsdam.
Keegan McGaheran added three goals for Potsdam.
Robin Trombly scored three goals for Plattsburgh (1-5).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
MASSENA 82, SALMON RIVER 48
Ryan DeShane and Aaron Binion each won two events as the Red Raiders (1-1) defeated the Shamrocks in an NAC meet in Massena.
Deshane won the high jump and the triple jump. Binion picked up wins in the 200 and discus.
Cayde Lazore won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 for Salmon River (1-3).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
MASSENA 63, SALMON RIVER 41
Mya McSurdy finished first in the 100, 200 and 400 to lead the Red Raiders (1-1) past the Shamrocks in an NAC meet in Massena.
Olivia Morrell added wins in the shot put and discus for Massena.
Krissy Oakes won the 800, 1,500 and triple jump for Salmon River (0-4).
