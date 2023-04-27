POTSDAM — Tessa Alguire threw a no-hitter and struck out seven to lead the Canton softball team to a 23-3 win over Potsdam (0-4 overall and division) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
Alguire helped herself by going 3-for-4 and driving in four runs for the Golden Bears (5-1, 5-0).
Sydnee Francis went 3-for-3, including a double and triple, and drove in four runs and Ava Hoy went 3-for-5, including a double.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 3-4, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2-3
Lacey Sullivan lined two hits in game one as Madrid-Waddington swept the Panthers (3-2) in an East Division doubleheader in Brushton.
Zoey French doubled in game two for the Yellowjackets (3-1).
HAMMOND 16, EDWARDS-KNOX 3
Zoey Cunningham picked up three this, including a home run, to lead the Red Devils past Edwards-Knox (2-1) in a West Division game in Hammond.
Ava Howie also produced three hits for Hammond (5-1, 4-0).
HARRISVILLE 24, CLIFTON-FINE 4
Joseph Shephard went 4-for-6, including two home runs, to send Harrisville past the Eagles (0-2) in a West Division game at Star Lake.
Nolan Sullivan went 5-for-5 for the Pirates (3-0) and Aiden Chartrand went 3-for-3.
Owen Miller, Adam Cook and Chase Rozler all supplied two hits as Potsdam (3-2) defeated the Golden Bears in a Central Division game in Canton.
Nate Romano lined two hits and drove in four runs for Canton (2-2). Charlie Todd and Luke Wentworth also picked up two hits.
Jordan Perry led the Huskies on offense and the mound in a Central Division win over Ogdensburg Free Academy (0-4) in Malone.
Perry homered and tripled and struck out 10 for Malone (4-0).
POTSDAM 10, SARA-PLACID 7
Kennedy Emerson, Emma Fields and Alexis Smith all scored two goals for the Sandstoners (6-1) in an NAC road win in Sara-Placid (3-2).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.