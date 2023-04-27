Canton’s Alguire spins no-hitter against rival Potsdam in softball

Sports roundup

POTSDAM — Tessa Alguire threw a no-hitter and struck out seven to lead the Canton softball team to a 23-3 win over Potsdam (0-4 overall and division) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.

Alguire helped herself by going 3-for-4 and driving in four runs for the Golden Bears (5-1, 5-0).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.