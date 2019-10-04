BRASHER FALLS — Three swimmers each won two events as the Canton girls defeated St. Lawrence Central, 55-39, in an Northern Athletic Conference meet Friday night. It was Canton’s 100th straight win against Section 10 competition, counting dual meets and sectional championship meets.
Bella Jaskowski won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke for Canton (7-0 overall).
Emily Wentworth won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, and Julia Domena added wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Emily Lantry won the 200 freestyle, and Chloe Debyah won the 500 freestyle to lead the Larries (6-1 overall, 5-1 division).
MALONE 107, OFA 62
Myah Myers and Katherine Barkley each won two events for Ogdensburg Free Academy in a loss to the Huskies (4-2, 4-1) in Ogdensburg.
Myers won the 200 IM and 500 freestyle for the Blue Devils (1-6), and Barkley won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
GIRLS SOCCER
CANTON 2, MALONE 0
Abbigail Dent made six saves to lead Canton past the Huskies (4-8-1, 4-6-1) in a Central Division game in Malone.
Etta Coburn and Hailee Duvall scored in the first half for Canton (5-4-2, 5-2-2).
POTSDAM 5, OFA 0
Kennedy Emerson scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Sandstoners past OFA (3-6-4, 2-5-4) in a Central Division game at Potsdam.
Ani Akin, Luca Pecora and Ava Reynolds also scored for Potsdam (8-2-1, 7-1-1) and Taylor Benda made three saves for the shutout.
MASSENA 2, SALMON RIVER 0
Sabella Cromie stopped two shots to lead the Red Raiders over Salmon River (2-8-2, 2-7-1) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Lindsey LaDue and Elizabeth Rogers scored for Massena (6-5-1, 6-3-1).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 4, TUPPER LAKE 0
Hailee Blair scored twice as the Yellowjackets defeated Tupper Lake (3-7-1, 2-7-1) in an East Division game at Madrid.
Jaelynn Uppstrom and Alexis Sullivan also scored for Madrid-Waddington (3-7-2, 3-6-1) and Emma Martin made two saves for the shutout.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Shelby Vallance finished with 10 saves as the Flyers shut out Parishville-Hopkinton (6-5) in an East Division contest in Norwood.
Emma Wells scored from K.J. Belmore in the 19th minute for the Flyers (4-4-1).
EDWARDS-KNOX 2, MORRISTOWN 0
Mikaya Mellieur and Ali Matthews combined for five saves as the Cougars beat Morristown (3-7-2, 2-6-1) in a West Division game at Russell.
Abby Hart scored two goals on passes from Lily Lottie for the Cougars (7-4-1, 5-4-1).
HERMON-DEKALB 4, HEUVELTON 1
Kailey Hernandez and Makenna Smith both scored two goals for the Demons (5-6, 4-4) in a West Division win over Heuvelton at DeKalb Junction.
Kaitlyn Sibley scored for the Bulldogs (3-8-1, 3-7).
VOLLEYBALL
POTSDAM 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
Hannah Hughes supplied 24 points to send the Sandstoners to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-17 sweep of Tupper Lake (3-6) in nonleague match in Potsdam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.