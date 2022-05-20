MALONE — Canton’s Ava Hoy threw a five-inning perfect game to lead the Golden Bears to a 16-0 win over Malone in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division softball game Friday.
Hoy struck out nine, including the first six, and did not allow a batted ball to go past the pitcher’s circle.
Olivia Sero led the offense for Canton (16-0 overall, 11-0 league) with three hits. Sydnee Francis lined two hits and stole two bases. Laura DeCoteau and Courtney Peters both added two hits.
Malone fell to 5-6, 5-6.
OFA 17, GOUVERNEUR 8
Katherine Smith went 5-for-5 to lead Ogdensburg Free Academy past the Wildcats in a Central Division game at Gouverneur.
Bailey Friot and Katherine Barkley both lined three hits for the Blue Devils (4-8, 3-8).
Raelin Burns, Liz Riutta, Peyton Mussaw and Katelyn Clancy all produced two hits for Gouverneur (9-6, 6-6).
HEUVELTON 10, HAMMOND 6
Carley Simmons supplied two hits for Heuvelton (11-5, 11-1) in a West Division game in Hammond.
Brooklyn Arquitt led Hammond (10-6, 9-3) with three hits.
MORRISTOWN 16, HARRISVILLE 7
Karissa Donnelly lined two hits, including a triple, as Morristown defeated the Pirates (0-16, 0-12) in a West Division game at Harrisville.
Emma Showers and Eliza Ramsey also picked up two hits for Morristown (5-9, 4-8).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 9, COLTON-PIERREPONT 4
Madison Weaver struck out 13 to send Norwood-Norfolk (12-4, 11-3) past the Colts in an East Division game in South Colton.
Kayly-Jaye Belmore and Sophie Lauzon produced two hits for the Flyers. Jaeleigh Jacot picked up two hits for the Colts (7-5).
CHATEAUGAY 17, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Kaelyn Morgan produced four hits for Chateaugay in an East Division win over the Panthers (2-10) in Parishville.
Avery McDonald and Ryleigh Reardon both added three hits for the Bulldogs (11-2).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 27, TUPPER LAKE 0
Alaina Armstrong and Melissa Martell homered for the Yellowjackets in an East Division win over Tupper Lake (1-11) in Madrid.
Meg Burwell tallied two hits for Madrid-Waddington (6-9, 6-7).
BASEBALL
SALMON RIVER 11, OFA 4
Rick Chatland lined two hits for Salmon River (11-4, 11-1), which clinched the Central Division title with a win over the Blue Devils in Ogdensburg.
Alex Mitchell and Seth Sholette supplied two hits for OFA (3-8, 2-8).
CANTON 9, MASSENA 3
Sam Roiger picked up two hits, including a triple, as Canton beat the Red Raiders (6-8. 5-7) in a Central Division game at Clarkson University in Potsdam.
Tanner Hazelton also picked up two hits for Canton (12-3, 9-2).
LISBON 9, HERMON-DEKALB 2
Ben LaRock went 3-for-4 as the Golden Knights (13-1, 10-0) topped Hermon-DeKalb in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Isaac LaRock added two hits for Lisbon. Caleb Murray led the Demons (1-9) with two hits.
HARRISVILLE 13, MORRISTOWN 8
Tanner Sullivan led the Pirates (5-7, 4-6) with three hits, including a home run, in a West Division win over Morristown at Harrisville.
Nolan Sullivan produced four hits and Matthew Smith added three. Ethan Graveline led Morristown (2-10, 2-8) with three hits.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 15, CHATEAUGAY 4
Lawson Snell, Conor Taillon and Kade Hayes all lined two hits for the Panthers (10-3) in an East Division win over Chateaugay at Parishville.
Xavier Lamica led Chateaugay (2-12) with two hits.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 17, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Caden St. Andrews led the Flyers with three hits in an East Division win over St. Lawrence Central (2-11) in Norwood.
Nicholas Tebo and Gavin Phillips both finished with two hits for the Flyers (12-3, 12-2).
GIRLS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 16, CANTON 7
Joryan Adams, Jianna Lazore and Tallis Tarbell all scored three goals as the Shamrocks (14-0) defeated Canton in an NAC game at Fort Covington.
Wynter Jock added two goals and five assists for Salmon River. Vivian Coburn scored two goals for Canton (11-3, 11-2).
BOYS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 19, MASSENA 11
Kyden Burns scored nine goals as Salmon River (12-0) defeated the Red Raiders in an NAC game at Massena.
Kade Herne added four goals for Salmon River.
Takaronhiotakie Thompson scored four goals and Trysen Sunday added three for Massena (6-8, 4-8).
