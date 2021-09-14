CANTON — Canton senior Nick Lyndaker broke the course record Tuesday, winning a Northern Athletic Conference double-dual meet with a time of 16 minutes, 35.61 seconds at Canton’s cross country course.
Lyndaker broke a record of 16:48 set by Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Nate McNally in 2018.
Norwood-Norfolk beat the Golden Bears 25-32 in the opening meet, taking the third-through-seventh positions. The Flyers also beat Potsdam 15-49.
Dominick Fiacco led Norwood-Norfolk with a third-place finish. Canton’s Max Finley finished second and helped lead the Golden Bears to a 15-41 win over Potsdam.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA SWEEPS
Host Brushton-Moira (2-0) had the only complete team and picked up wins over OFA and Salmon River.
Salmon River’s Gayle Lazore won the boys race, followed by teammate Gunnar Mitchell.
n In another meet, Malone beat host Massena 21-40. The Huskies also beat Tupper Lake 18-45 and beat an incomplete team from Gouverneur.
Tupper Lake beat Massena 27-28 and beat the incomplete Gouverneur team and Massena beat Gouverneur.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS DOMINATE
Senior Maddie Dinneen finished 30 seconds ahead of teammate Sharon Colbert and that duo was followed by Rachel Hewey as Norwood-Norfolk beat Canton (17-44) and also defeated an incomplete Potsdam team in Canton.
Canton also beat the Sandstoners in the opening race of the season.
Grace McDonough finished fourth for Canton.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA TAKES TWO
Jasmine Baker was the individual winner for host Brushton-Moira and the Panthers were the only compete team in a meet which included OFA and Salmon River.
n Gouverneur picked up three wins in a meet in Massena, beating Malone 23-32, Massena 16-40 and beating an incomplete team from Tupper Lake.
Malone beat Massena 20-35. Malone and Massena each beat Tupper Lake.
GIRLS SOCCER
CANTON 3, SALMON RIVER 0
Brianna Rogers made nine saves to lead Canton to a shutout of Salmon river (1-3, 0-2) in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Emily Estabrooks led Canton’s offense with a goal and an assist on a goal from Anna Woodruff.
OFA 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Olivia Merrill made seven saves as the Blue Devils defeated the Flyers (0-3, 0-2) in a Central Division game in Norwood.
Brinley Frederick and Dylanne Brunet scored for OFA (2-2, 1-1).
EDWARDS-KNOX 4, HARRISVILLE 2
Camryn Huckle scored two goals to send Edwards-Knox (2-2, 2-1) past Harrisville in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Maryann Durham and Karina Benzel also scored for the Cougars.
Harlee Cook and Evelyn Winters scored for Harrisville (0-4, 0-2).
CHATEAUGAY 4, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Olivia Cook scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Chateaugay past St. Lawrence (0-2) in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Chateaugay improved to 4-1 and 3-0.
n In other games, Colton-Pierrepont defeated Madrid-Waddington 1-0, Brushton-Moira beat Tupper Lake 1-0, Parishville-Hopkinton shut out St. Regis Falls 3-0 and Massena beat Malone 3-0.
GIRLS SWIMMING
CANTON 98, OFA 72
Canton opened the NAC season with its 110th straight conference victory, beating the Blue Devils in Ogdensburg.
Alexis Stuntz led Canton with wins in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Maya Thomas (200 freestyle), Skyler Sanderson (500 freestyle) and Kaitlyn Redfern (100 breaststroke) also won for Canton.
OFA picked up wins from Myah Myers (100 butterfly), Katherine Barkley (100 freestyle) and Hannah Powers (50 freestyle).
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, OFA 0
Katie Bennett and Riley Taylor both scored 11 service points to lead Canton to a 25-12, 25-5, 25-13 sweep of the Blue Devils (0-2) in a West Division match in Canton.
Ava Hoy added eight kills for Canton (2-0).
MALONE 3, CLIFTON-FINE 0
The Huskies swept the Eagles (0-2) in an intradivision match in Malone.
Vail St. Hilaire led Malone (3-0) with five aces and three kills.
MASSENA 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Katelyn Benham scored eight points and added seven assist as Massena picked up a 25-15, 25-10, 25-16 sweep of Brushton-Moira (0-2, 0-1) in an East Division match in Brushton.
Faith Halladay added seven points for Massena (2-1).
n In another match, Gouverneur swept Potsdam 3-0.
BOYS SOCCER
POTSDAM 7, GOUVERNEUR 0
Drago Jukic scored twice to lead the Sandstoners past the Wildcats (0-3, 0-2) in a Central Division game Monday.
Theo Hughes, Josh Lin, Tyler Berkman, Tanner Race and Connor O’Geen also scored for the Sandstoners (2-2, 2-1).
