BRASHER FALLS — Canton scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to defeat St. Lawrence Central 7-5 in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division softball game Wednesday.
Ava Hoy struck out 13 in seven innings for Canton and Hadley Alguire struck out eight in the final three innings.
Cate DeCoteau supplied two hits and Olivia Sero hit a home run for Canton (12-0 overall, 10-0 league).
Hannah Agans struck out 11 for the Larries (7-3, 6-3).
MALONE 8, GOUVERNEUR 6
Julia Perras, Alyx St. Hilaire and Katelyn Poirier all lined two hits, including doubles, to lead the Huskies (2-5) past the Wildcats in a Central Division game in Malone.
Jadian Youngs and Lexi Devlin both supplied two hits for Gouverneur (6-4, 4-4).
HEUVELTON 13, MORRISTOWN 9
Chasity Johnson was the winning pitcher and also homered for the Bulldogs in a West Division win in Heuvelton.
Carley Simmons tallied four hits for the Bulldogs (8-4, 8-0).
Emma Showers and Kylie O’Donnell both picked up two hits for Morristown (4-6, 3-5).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 18-19, ST. REGIS FALLS 3-3
Madison Weaver struck out a combined 15 for the Flyers in an East Division doubleheader sweep of the Saints (1-6) in St. Regis Falls.
Kayly Jaye-Belmore finished with five hits for Norwood-Norfolk (7-4, 6-3), and Sophie Lauzon hit a three-run home run in the opener.
BASEBALL
CANTON 9, POTSDAM 1
Erich Zuhlsdorf produced three hits to lead Canton to a win over Potsdam in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Scotty Ahlfeld, Seth Roiger and Nate Romano all added two hits for Canton (10-2, 7-1).
Luke Brosell led Potsdam (3-9, 1-8) with three hits.
HEUVELTON 17, MORRISTOWN 0
Jed Crayford threw a no-hitter and struck out eight as the Bulldogs beat the Green Rockets (2-8, 2-6) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Adam Calton led Heuvelton (5-3) with three hits.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 21, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2
Tanor Harvey supplied four hits as Madrid-Waddington (7-3) defeated Brushton-Moira (2-8) in an East Division game in Brushton.
CHATEAUGAY 24, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Peter Reynolds and Alexander Otis each picked up four hits to lead the Bulldogs (2-8) past the Larries in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Dylan Bissonette totaled three hits for St. Lawrence.
BOYS LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 15, NORTHWOOD PREP 8
Zach Strawser scored five goals for St. Lawrence (8-4) in a nonleague win over Northwood Prep in Brasher Falls.
Connor Foster added three goals and three assists.
