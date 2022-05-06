MALONE — The Canton baseball team took the lead with a four-run, fourth inning and went on to defeat Malone 10-6 in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Friday.
Scotty Ahlfeld and Lane Rayburn each went 2-for-3 for Canton (8-1 overall, 5-1 division).
Logan Spaulding and Keegan McArdle both picked up two hits for Malone (2-4).
MASSENA 11-9, OFA 1-7
Carter Firnstein and Chris Kucipak both produced two hits in game one as Massena (5-3, 4-3) swept the Blue Devils (2-5, 1-5) in a Central Division doubleheader in Ogdensburg.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 23, CHATEAUGAY 3
Conor Taillon and Jordon Snell both supplied two hits for Parishville-Hopkinton (5-0) in an East Division win over the Bulldogs (1-7) in Chateaugay.
n In a nonleague game, Harrisville defeated Copenhagen, 6-3, to record a road win.
SOFTBALL
EDWARDS-KNOX 23, HARRISVILLE 17
Cadey Wheat struck out 10 as the Cougars beat Harrisville (0-10, 0-6) in a West Division game at Russell.
Kayleigh Allen produced three hits, including a grand slam, for the Cougars (6-2, 5-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 14, MADRID-WADDINGTON 3
Malia Hogle hit a home run and was the winning pitcher as the Colts beat Madrid-Waddington (3-5, 3-3) in an East Division game at South Colton.
Natalie Butterfield and Skyler Crocie each finished with three hits for the Colts (3-4).
Lacey Sullivan led Madrid-Waddington with three hits.
ST. LAWRENCE 17, SALMON RIVER 1
Hannah Henry and Rylee Daoust both produced two hits for the Larries in a Central Division win over Salmon River (0-7, 0-6) in Brasher Falls.
Hannah Agans struck out six for the Larries (6-2, 5-2).
