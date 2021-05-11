POTSDAM — Sophie Compeau scored six goals to lead the Potsdam girls lacrosse team to a 20-5 win over Heuvelton in a Northern Athletic Conference game Tuesday.
Hannah Hughes scored four goals and Ava Reynolds added three goals for the Sandstoners (2-3 overall, 2-2 division).
Dakota Mouthorp scored four goals to lead the Bulldogs (0-4).
MASSENA 20, PLATTSBURGH 6
Jeanelle Burks scored five goals and assisted on two as Massena beat Plattsburgh (1-2) in an NAC game in Massena.
Jayla Thompson scored four goals with two assists and Kathryn Mayer added three goals and two assists for Massena (4-0).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
SALMON RIVER 62, TUPPER LAKE 19
Gunner Mitchell won the 800 meters and the 1,600 to lead the Shamrocks (1-1) past the Lumberjacks in an NAC meet in Tupper Lake.
Nolan Savage led Tupper Lake (0-2) with wins in the shot put and discus.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
TUPPER LAKE 66, SALMON RIVER 44
Olivia Ellis (200, 100 hurdles) and Hailey Bissonette (1,500, 400 hurdles) each won two events for the Lumberjacks (1-1) in an NAC meet in Tupper Lake.
Krissy Oakes won the 400, 800 and triple jump for Salmon River (0-2). Emily Healy picked up wins in the shot put and discus.
