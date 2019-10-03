CHATEAUGAY — Olivia Cook scored off a pass from Avery Tam in the 63rd minute to give the Chateaugay girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Colton-Pierrepont (4-6 overall, 4-5 division) in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Wednesday.
Emma Staples made six saves for the Bulldogs (8-2-2, 7-1-2).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1 (OT)
Abby Trim scored two minutes into overtime to send the Panthers (10-3-1, 10-1-1) past the Yellowjackets in an East Division game in Brushton.
Emma Russell tied the game for Brushton-Moira in the 71st minute. Lily LaMere scored in the 66th minute for Madrid-Wddington (2-7-2, 2-6-1).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 3, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Kaitlyn Kirk scored two goals two minutes apart in the first half to start the Panthers on the way to an East Division win over the Saints (2-10, 2-9) in St. Regis Falls.
Parishville-Hopkinton (6-4) also scored an own goal and Brenna Woods made six saves for the shutout.
TUPPER LAKE 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0 (OT)
Loran Kavanaugh and Ashleigh Flagg scored overtime goals to lead the Lumberjacks past the Flyers (3-4-1) in an East Division game in Tupper Lake.
Libby Gillis made eight saves for Tupper Lake (3-6-1, 2-6-1).
HAMMOND 6, EDWARDS-KNOX 3
Kelsey Bennett and Hailee Manning both scored two goals as the Red Devils (10-1, 7-0) defeated the Cougars in a West Division game in Russell.
Hailey Cunningham and Avery Kenyon also scored for Hammond.
Abby Hart scored all three goals for the Cougars (6-4-1, 4-4-1).
LISBON 3, HERMON-DEKALB 2 (OT)
Julia Rishe scored in overtime to lead the Golden Knights (6-3-1, 5-3-1) against the Demons in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Hermon-DeKalb (4-6, 3-4) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime after goals from MaKenna Smith and Hailey Hernandez.
Emily Jordan scored two goals for Lisbon.
MORRISTOWN 2, HEUVELTON 1 (OT)
Carley Piercey scored the game-winner in overtime as the Green Rockets (3-6-2, 2-5-1) edged the Bulldogs in a West Division game in Morristown.
Laurell Vinch also scored for Morristown. DaKota Mouthorp scored for Heuvelton (3-7-1, 3-6).
CANTON 3, MALONE 0
Abbi Dent made six saves as the Golden Bears shut out the Huskies (4-7-1, 4-5-1) in a Central Division game in Canton.
Etta Coburn, Jenni Haycook and Quinn Woodward scored for Canton (4-4-2, 4-2-2).
POTSDAM 5, SALMON RIVER 1
Natalie Cowan scored two goals with two assists as the Sandstoners (7-2-1, 6-1-1) defeated the Shamrocks in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Luca Pecora also scored twice for Potsdam with Sophia Compeau supplying the other goal.
Hannah Johnson scored for the Shamrocks (2-7-2, 2-6-1).
OFA 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0 (OT)
Sadie O’Neil and Brinley Frederick scored overtime goals to send the Blue Devils past the Larries (0-9-2, 0-8-1) in a Central Division contest in Brasher Falls.
Emily Jo Sovie made nine saves for Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-5-4, 2-4-4).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS WIN PAIR
Clayton Reed finished second overall and Laeton Colbert was third as Norwood-Norfolk (4-0) defeated host Potsdam 20-43 and Salmon River 15-48 in a double-dual meet. Potsdam added a 26-31 win over the Shamrocks (1-3).
Skye Crocker was the overall winner for Potsdam (4-1).
THREE WINS FOR CANTON
Nick Lyndaker won, followed by Robert Reed, as Canton (5-0) defeated Massena 22-33 and added wins over incomplete teams from Tupper Lake and host OFA in a triple-dual meet in Ogdensburg.
Massena (3-3), led by a third-place finish from John Harvey, defeated the incomplete teams from Tupper Lake (0-5) and OFA (0-4).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
DINNEEN LEADS FLYERS
Madelyn Dinneen won the overall race to send Norwood-Norfolk (4-0) to a 25-31 win over host Potsdam and a 16-46 win over Salmon River (0-4) in a double-dual meet. Potsdam (4-1), led by a second-place finish from Isabella Shatraw, defeated Salmon River 17-39.
WHITTAKER WINS FOR CANTON
Arianna Whittaker finished first to help Canton (5-0) beat incomplete teams from OFA, Massena and Tupper Lake in a triple-dual meet in Ogdensburg.
Lexi Beaulieu finished second for OFA ()-3). Massena and Tupper Lake both fell to 0-3-1.
