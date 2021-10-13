FORT COVINGTON — Kade Cook scored in the 77th minute to lead the Salmon River boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Wednesday.
The Blue Devils (8-4-1 overall, 7-2 division) scored on an own goal in the 59th minute.
Salmon River (9-3, 8-1) tied the game with a goal from Evan Collette, with Cook assisting, in the 75th minute.
MASSENA 9, GOUVERNEUR 0
Jacob Smutz made six saves to lead the Red Raiders past Gouverneur (0-11, 0-9) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Thomas Eggleston and Marcus Firnstein both scored two goals for Massena (11-2, 9-1).
Ty Lucey, Connor Terry, Ryan Letham, Seth Collins and Jaden Brownell also scored.
EDWARDS-KNOX 2, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Dylan Wood and Cooper Allen scored goals in the first half to lead Edwards-Knox (3-5-1, 2-4) past the Demons in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Adam Lynch scored for the Demons (1-9, 0-6).
HARRISVILLE 2, MORRISTOWN 1
Connor Mantle and Will Taylor scored for the Pirates (7-6-1, 4-3) in a West Division win over Morristown in Harrisville.
Tristin Simmons scored for the Green Rockets (7-3-1, 4-3-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 5, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1
Oliver Johnson produced three goals as the Colts (10-1, 10-0) defeated Brushton-Moira in an East Division game in South Colton.
Cody Francis and Harlee Besio also scored for the Colts. Carson Roy scored for the Panthers (1-11).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Avery Zenger scored a goal and assisted on a goal from Jon Snell to lead the Panthers past Norwood-Norfolk (2-9, 2-8) in an East Division game in Parishville.
Kade Hayes made three saves for the Panthers (9-3, 8-2).
ST. LAWRENCE 8, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Connor Foster led the Larries with three goals in an East Division win over St. Regis Falls (2-9, 2-8) in Brasher Falls.
Charlie Dow and Gabe Hornung both scored two goals for St. Lawrence Central (4-9, 2-7). Zach Strawser also scored for the Larries.
GIRLS SOCCER
CHATEAUGAY 4, TUPPER LAKE 0
Kaelyn Morgan made three saves for the Bulldogs in an East Division win over Tupper Lake (1-11, 1-0) in Chateaugay.
Olivia Cook scored three goals for Chateaugay (9-1, 8-0) and Ali Johnston also scored.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING
ST. LAWRENCE 70, GOUVERNEUR 22
The Larries produced four multi-event winners in a victory over Gouverneur (1-3) in Brasher Falls.
Ella Bellinger (200-yard freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Berkleigh Bordeleau (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke), Erin Lantry (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and McKenna Bowles (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle) were the multi-event winners for the Larries (6-1).
VOLLEYBALL
MALONE 3, OFA 1
Mackenzie Lane led Malone with 10 kills in a win over the Blue Devils (4-7) in Ogdensburg.
Vail St. Hilaire added nine kills for the Huskies (10-1).
POTSDAM 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Sophie Layer led the Sandstoners with 15 points in a 25-12, 25-6, 25-7 win over Brushton-Moira (0-8) in Potsdam.
Olivia Russell added 13 points for Potsdam (7-4).
CHATEAUGAY 3, CLIFTON-FINE 0
Ayana Adams produced 16 kills as Chateaugay gained a 27-25, 28-26, 25-18 win over the Eagles (2-9) in Star Lake.
Nevaya Adams added 15 assists for Chateaugay (7-3).
