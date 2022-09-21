FORT COVINGTON — Kade Cook scored three goals and assisted on another to lead the Salmon River boys soccer team to a 9-3 win over Gouverneur in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Wednesday.
Chase Lewis added one goal and four assists for Salmon River (6-1 overall, 5-0 division).
Caiden Cartier, Rich Chatland, Rhylen Wood, Matt Gray and Carsten Mitchell also scored.
Logan Hill, Ethan Fitzgerald and Ashton Currier scored for Gouverneur (0-6, 0-2).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 6, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Kaden Kingston led the Yellowjackets (2-3, 1-3) with three goals in an East Division win over St. Lawrence Central at Madrid.
Matthew Reed, Daniel Davis and Jakob Mayette also scored for Madrid-Waddington. Charlie Dow scored for the Larries (1-6, 1-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
CANTON 1, POTSDAM 0
Abigail Woodruff made two saves as the Golden Bears beat Potsdam (5-2) in a Central Division game at Canton.
Gabby Taylor scored for Canton (4-3, 4-1) on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute.
MASSENA 2, GOUVERNEUR 0
Makayla Sunderland stopped 12 shots to send Massena past the Wildcats (5-4, 3-3) in a Central Division game at Gouverneur.
Joey Phillips and Gabrielle Laughlin scored goals for Massena (5-5, 3-4).
OFA 1, MALONE 0
Ella Ramsdell scored in the 52nd minute as the Blue Devils defeated Malone (2-6, 2-4) in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Olivia Merrill made 10 saves for OFA (2-4-1, 2-3).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2, SALMON RIVER 1
Kelsey Barkley scored both goals for the Flyers in a Central Division win over Salmon River (2-5, 1-5) in Norwood.
It was the first win of the season for the Flyers (1-7, 1-6).
LISBON 2, EDWARDs-KNOX 2
Sophia Walker and Allison Bell scored for Lisbon (3-2-2, 2-1-2) in a West Division tie with the Cougars at Russell.
Kiana Hogle and Lily Lottie scored for the Cougars (3-3-1, 3-1-1).
BEAVER RIVER 10, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Brenna Mast scored two goals and assisted on four others and Kaylee Zehr tallied three goals as the unbeaten Beaver River girls soccer team topped Sackets Harbor in a Frontier League interdivisional game.
Kennedy Becker totaled two goals and two assists for the Beavers (7-0) and Adalynn Olmstead generated two goals and an assist. Peyton Britton scored a goal to pace the Patriots (1-6, 1-4).
IMMACULATE HEART 8, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Kat Probst scored three goals and assisted on another as the Cavaliers defeated the Spartans in a “B” Division game in Watertown.
Jennah Netto generated a goal and two assists for Immaculate Heart Central (5-1, 4-0) and Kailey Montgomery tallied a goal and two assists.
Goalies Keely Cooney and Gabriella Burroughs each made three saves for the Cavaliers against South Jefferson (0-5).
COPENHAGEN 4, SANDY CREEK 0
Samantha Stokely generated a goal and an assist to pace the Golden Knights to victory over the Comets in an interdivisional game at Sandy Creek.
Aubree Smykla contributed a goal and an assist for Copenhagen (6-1). Scout Preston finished with 13 saves for Sandy Creek (4-2).
LYME 2, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Summer Reichert and Ximena Ortiz each scored a goal to pace the Lakers past the Red Knights in a “D” Division game in LaFargeville.
Goalie Kennady Scott made nine saves for Lyme (2-5). Lyndsey Matthews finished with six stops for LaFargeville (1-5).
SOUTH LEWIS 4, ALEXANDRIA 0
Liadan McAleese scored a goal and assisted on two others as the Falcons blanked the Purple Ghosts in a division crossover game at Turin.
Brooke Kenyon, Carin Young and Aleigha Hill each scored a goal each for South Lewis (5-4, 3-3) against Alexandria (1-5).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Kennady Billman scored a pair of goals and goalie Eily Vaughn made four saves as the Panthers (5-2) blanked the Vikings (2-5-1, 2-5) in a division crossover game at Clayton.
LOWVILLE 2, INDIAN RIVER 0
Mia Hanselman and Tai Norton each scored a goal as the Red Raiders (6-0, 4-0) blanked the Warriors (4-5, 3-4) in an interdivisional game in Philadelphia.
Goalie Katie Call finished with seven saves for Indian River.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
BEAVER RIVER WINS TWO
Connor Zehr, Mason Zehr and Tyler Boliver completed a 1-2-3 finish as Beaver River defeated South Jefferson and Thousand Islands on Tuesday in Clayton.
Beaver River (4-0) outlasted South Jefferson 23-32 and topped Thousand Islands 17-41. South Jefferson (1-2) beat Thousand Islands 18-44.
Connor Zehr won the race in 15 minutes, 49 seconds. South Jefferson’s Spencer Purvis and Joshua Matteson finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Michael McCarthy led Thousand Islands (2-2) with a sixth-place finish.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
BEAVERS EDGE SPARTANS
South Jefferson’s Annabelle Renzi raced to a first-place finish in 18:35 to help overcome Beaver River in a double-dual meet Tuesday in Clayton.
South Jefferson topped Beaver River 26-29 and beat Thousand Islands 15-50. Beaver River defeated Thousand Islands 15-49.
Both South Jefferson (3-0) and Beaver River (3-1) put five runners in the top 10. Carley Worden took third for the Spartans and Reese Roberts was fifth. Lauren Brandt finished second for Beaver River and Greta Kuhl was fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.